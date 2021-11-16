The Best Cheap Gaming Headsets for Gamers on a Budget

Having a headset when you’re gaming is a, well, game-changing experience. It’s not something everyone considers, because maybe your TV or your computer speakers do a good enough job. However, the ability to hear every footstep, heartbeat, and explosion as loud as you want to, without getting noise complaints from inside and outside of your home, is essential for truly immersive gaming.

The trouble, though, is that they can be expensive. A lot of gaming headsets cost upwards of $100 or more, and that’s a big investment. Thankfully, the tech evolves so quickly that older models, which are still absolutely incredible, rapidly drop in price. This is where the fun starts, because it means you can pick up a decent headset without having to rent out your cupboard.

To help you make your choice, we’ve pulled together some of the best cheap gaming headsets around, so that you can upgrade the audio in your gaming life. So, just in time for the holiday shopping season, let’s jump into the list of the best cheap gaming headsets.

1. HyperX Cloud Stinger S Gaming Headset

BEST OVERALL

The HyperX Cloud Stinger S is an excellent headset that features virtual 7.1 surround sound thanks to HyperX Ngenuity. Ngenuity is their specialty software that helps to recreate a more premium soundscape, and it does a very good job of doing so on a budget. This is also a very comfortable headset that comes complete with a solid microphone. On top of that HyperX products are, in general, very durable and will last a long time.



Buy: HyperX Cloud Stinger S Gaming Headset $59.99

2. SteelSeries Arctis 3 Gaming Headset

AMAZING SPATIAL AUDIO

The SteelSeries Arctis 3 is also an excellent all-purpose cheap gaming headset. It works with nearly every console imaginable along with PC, and can even be used on the PS5 as long as you fiddle with the Sony 3D Audio settings. Along with a stellar microphone, it’s designed for great sound and comfort in all environments. It also supports Windows sonic spatial audio, which means it’s ideal for PC gaming.



Buy: SteelSeries Arctis 3 All-Platform Gaming Headset $51.99 (orig. $69.99) 26% OFF

3. Razer Kraken X Gaming Headset

GREAT QUALITY

Razer is likely a company you’ve heard of, and maybe even one you already own a few bits of tech from. The Razer Kraken X is one of their budget headsets, and despite the low cost, it still manages to deliver on the quality of both build and sound that you’d expect from the company. The microphone also includes some light noise-canceling, which means it makes for surprisingly clear sound at this price point.



Buy: Razer Kraken X Gaming Headset $29.99 (orig. $49.99) 40% OFF

4. Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset

BEST WIRED

The Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset is incredibly light, weighing in at a mere 240 grams, and has a wonderfully flexible headband to ensure premium comfort at a non-premium cost. The 3.5mm jack can connect to a variety of devices, and it’s incredibly easy to control thanks to the volume roller to control the output, and the ability to mute the mic by simply flicking it up. It’s also cool to look at, which never hurts.



Buy: Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset $69.99

5. Corsair HS35 Gaming Headset

MOST COMFORTABLE

The Corsair HS35 uses a lovely cloth mesh on the earcups to help keep your ears cool during otherwise heated sessions. Of course, comfort is only part of the equation. The headset features custom-tuned 50mm neodymium speaker drivers that create excellent sound quality. The microphone is removable, which is nice when you don’t want something pointed at your face.



Buy: Corsair HS35 Stereo Gaming Headset $39.99

6. JBL Quantum 200 Gaming Headset

MOST FLEXIBLE

The JBL Quantum 200 features the custom JBL Quantum Sound Signature to deliver accurate and immersive audio at a good price. This headset is compatible with basically every console and platform available and features a foldaway microphone so you can always move it out of the way if you’re focusing on playing and not chatting.



Buy: JBL Quantum 200 Gaming Headset $49.95 (orig. $59.95) 17% OFF

7. Eska E1000 USB Gaming Headset

GREAT MICROPHONE

The Eska E1000 is a USB gaming headset made specifically for the PC. It can be used with anything else that has a USB port too, but it’s definitely more suited to PC gaming because of the connection. It comes with a built-in USB audio chip that allows it to manage 7.1 surround sound and features 50mm magnetic neodymium drivers, which means it has very good immersive audio. The microphone is easy to adjust and covers 120 degrees, so can pick up the user’s voice no matter how they have things set up.



Buy: Eska E1000 USB Gaming Headset $34.99 (orig. $36.99) 5% OFF

8. BENGOO G9000 Gaming Headset

BRIGHTEST LIGHTS

The BENGOO G9000 Gaming Headset features a nice chunky design with lights, perfect for people who like to look a little over-the-top when in their gaming gear. In terms of sound, a high-precision 40mm magnetic neodymium driver ensures that the audio quality is clear, and the microphone picks up a lot of sound. It has some noise-canceling, but the omnidirectional mic might also transmit the sound of your cat begging for extra food.

9. EasySMX Wireless Gaming Headset

BEST BUDGET

The EasySMX Wireless Gaming Headset features 7.1 surround sound for excellent bass and high-quality audio. It has two modes, one for music and one that suits gaming, which makes it rather versatile. The comfortable headset features a good microphone and good sound suppression. Along with that, it has RGB lighting, which is a nice bonus.



Buy: EasySMX Wireless Gaming Headset $69.99 (orig. $79.99) 13% OFF

10. NUBWO N12 Gaming Headset

HONORABLE MENTION

The NUBWO N12 Gaming Headset is compatible with nearly everything, including the Sega Dreamcast. It uses 50mm, audio drivers, to make sure the user will be swept away on a glorious wave of audio quality. The pads on the heads are 1.2 inches thick, so it’s comfortable, and it also has 7.1 surround sound too.



Buy: NUBWO N12 Gaming Headset $23.99 (orig. $39.99) 40% OFF

