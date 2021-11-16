ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hal Rogers formally announces 22nd run for Congress

By CARLA SLAVEY Commonwealth Journal
 5 days ago
Congressman Hal Rogers, seen here at last month's groundbreaking of Horse Soldier Farms, formally announced Tuesday that he is seeking another term as U.S. congressman of Kentucky's 5th District.

In January 1981, local attorney Hal Rogers was sworn in for the first time as congressman of the 5th Congressional District. On Tuesday, Rogers announced that he officially filed his paperwork in a bid to be elected to the seat for a 22nd consecutive term.

“Together we have fought for our shared Kentucky values and created opportunity for our future generations, but our work is not done,” Rogers said in a video announcing his formal re-election campaign.

Rogers will have competition in the primary, as local physician Richard Van Dam and Gerardo Serrano of Manchester have announced plans to challenge Rogers as Republican candidates.

Rogers spent the majority of his campaign video saying he would fight against the liberal plans of President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

He claims that Biden and Pelosi “attack our flag. They attack parents defending their kids at school board meetings. They attack our privacy. They’re sticking 80,000 IRS agents on us. They attack the law enforcement and boarder patrol agents keeping us safe. They attack the fundamental right to life.”

In a separate statement accompanying the video, Rogers explains that “liberal extremists and outright socialists” have been pushing to defund the police, mandate taxpayer-funded abortions, implement critical race theory in schools, increase inflation and increase taxes on Kentuckians.

“Biden’s disastrous open border plan— the opposite of the successful Trump plan to secure our borders— is increasing the flow of illegal drugs and putting our communities at risk. We must fight to recover our national pride and prestige, which has severely diminished since Joe Biden took office. I have never felt more invigorated about the work ahead!" Rogers said.

“As I always have, I intend to stand up for the people of southern and eastern Kentucky, their way of life, and what is in the best interest of our region. I will always support the Second Amendment and the fundamental right to life, and I will fight for personal freedom at every turn,” he added.

Rogers has served on the U.S. House Appropriations Committee for almost 40 years and was integral in forming community-based programs aimed at helping workers get training and find jobs, boost economic impact in eastern Kentucky communities and fight against drugs.

Those programs include PRIDE (Promote Responsibility In a Desirable Environment), Operation UNITE (Unlawful Narcotics Investigations, Treatment and Education), Southeast Kentucky Economic Development (SKED), the Center for Rural Development and Shaping our Appalachian Region (SOAR).

In September, Rogers became the longest-serving member of Congress. He is a life-long Somerset resident, where he continues to reside with his wife Cynthia.

