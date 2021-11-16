Aaron Rodgers Backs Matthew Stafford, Saying He's 'One of the Most Gifted Throwers'

Following the Rams' 31-10 blowout loss to the 49ers on Monday Night Football, there was plenty of blame to go around as to why Los Angeles' came up short. But one player specifically that has taken some harsh criticism in the aftermath of the Rams' most recent loss is quarterback Matthew Stafford.

In football, quarterbacks are largely praised when their team wins and largely blamed when they lose. Whether it's a fair assessment or not, it's a common tendency that follows signal-callers across the league. Stafford is just the latest example of that.

Stafford's Week 10 performance finished going 26 of 41 for 243 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. However, the second time Stafford was picked off, his pass bounced off the hands of tight end Tyler Higbee and into the lap of 49ers safety Jimmie Ward.

"This was a humbling night for us as a team," Rams coach Sean McVay said after the game. "And a great opportunity for us to take a deep breath, step away, look at the things we need to correct – particularly offensively over the past couple of weeks – it wasn't good enough. But we'll look inwardly, we're going to figure this thing out, and we're going to come back freakin' swinging, I promise you that. These last seven games of the regular season."

On Tuesday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show, featuring Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, they began discussing the Monday Night Football game. Pat McAfee mentioned the slander he had come across referencing Stafford's recent performance.

Rodgers, who played against Stafford twice a year when both passers were in the NFC North, backed Stafford saying "those are trash comments."

"I'm a huge Stafford fan," Rodgers said. "I have been for a long time. We've played against him for so many years. One of the most gifted throwers of the football definitely in my generation. I put him up there with some of the most gifted guys to ever throw the football. You know, I'm a fan. He's a tough dude. He's played through some crazy injuries. He played in Detroit all those years. You got to have a base level of mental fortitude already. I'm a big fan. He's had a really nice season. I mean, they're 7-3. He's played really well. First-year in the system, so I'm not here for any Matthew Stafford trash talk."

Stafford ranks first in passing yards (3,014) and third in touchdowns (24). However, in the Rams' last two games in which they've fallen to the Titans and 49ers, he's thrown four interceptions, including two pick-sixes.

"I can definitely do a better job of giving (our playmakers) the ball in the better spot so they don't have to work as hard to make those catches," Stafford said. "I'll make sure I'm doing my part to try and be better."

Stafford and the Rams will face Rodgers and the Packers after coming off their bye week when they hit the road and head to Lambeau Field in Week 12.

