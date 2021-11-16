ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Cheryl Boone Isaacs to Head Sidney Poitier Film School at Arizona State

By Tim Gray
seattlepi.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheryl Boone Isaacs has been named founding director of the newly established Sidney Poitier New American Film School at Arizona State U. Boone Isaacs will be director of the three-campus film school starting Jan. 1. She will lead from the ASU California Center in Los Angeles as well as from Tempe...

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sidney Poitier
Person
Steven Spielberg
arcamax.com

Machine Gun Kelly 'plans to propose' to Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly is "planning to propose" to Megan Fox. The 31-year-old rapper started dating the Hollywood actress last year, and he's now thinking about popping the big question. A source explained to 'Entertainment Tonight': "They're very in love and beyond obsessed with each other. They are ready to take...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
TV & VIDEOS
enstarz.com

Ben Affleck Leaving Jennifer Lopez Because of Their Busy Careers? Singer Reportedly Pressuring Actor To Do THIS

Fans from all over the world have been gushing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after they reconciled this year. The couple has since attended numerous red carpet events together and even shared their love on social media. However, behind the sweetness that they portray in the public, one report alleges that there is something bad going on between them; is this true?
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona State#The Asu California Center#The Arts At Asu#Pr#Columbia
TVShowsAce

Meri Brown Accuses Kody Of Manipulating Coyote Pass Build

Sister Wives star Meri Brown accuses Kody Brown of manipulating their plans to build on their shared property. TV Shows Ace just recapped the premiere of Season 16. The Brown family is returning to the network tonight. Another season of the Browns means more marital tension and family drama. Once...
TV SERIES
TVShowsAce

Robyn Brown ‘Acting’ Sympathetic, Christine Let’s Loose

Is Sister Wives star Robyn Brown sympathetic to the plural family’s struggles? Plus, Christine lets her frustrations loose in Season 16. Keep reading for all the details about the explosive new trailer. Season 16 to document Christine Brown leaving plural family?. Christine Brown couldn’t wait to announce the end of...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVShowsAce

Husband Caleb Brush Has Maddie Brown Stressed And Nervous

Sister Wives star Maddie Brown is stressed and nervous, thanks to her husband, Caleb Brush. Keep reading to find out about this and more. Madison Brown is Kody and Janelle Brown’s second child. She and Caleb Brush tied the knot on June 4, 2016. The couple’s ceremony was in Bozeman, Montana, and full of family. Multiple reports indicate that Maddie and Caleb intend to have a monogamous relationship.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Will Smith Gave Money to ‘King Richard’ Co-Stars After Warners Shifted to Day-and-Date

“King Richard” star and Oscar contender Will Smith opened up his wallet for his cast members amid a reported $40-million payday, The Hollywood Reporter says. Smith produces and stars in the film as the father of Venus and Serena Williams, and per reports, after WarnerMedia shifted its Warner Bros. slate to day-and-date for 2021, he opted to give money to his fellow co-stars. The idea was to compensate the actors for lost theatrical returns. “Smith enjoyed a hefty payday — according to reports, as much as $40 million — and then personally wrote checks to the cast which includes Saniyya Sidney...
CELEBRITIES
BET

Wesley Snipes Gives His Stamp Of Approval To Mahershala Ali As The New Blade

Wesley Snipes is making it known that Mahershala Ali is perfect for the role as the new Blade superhero in the upcoming film. The veteran actor came to Ali’s defense on Twitter Thursday morning (Nov. 11) after he responded to a user who questioned if the two-time Oscar winner would be able to outdo Snipes as the original Blade. Snipes portrayed the Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero vampire in three films, one in 1998 and in two sequels in 2002 and 2004.
MOVIES
thatgrapejuice.net

RHOA: Sheree Whitfield & Boyfriend Tyrone NOT Speaking Over Season 14 Drama

Sheree Whitfield‘s return to the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ is already whipping up the drama before season 14 commences airing. As an RHOA original, Whitfield has a long and storied relationship with the show – as such, naturally, brings a lot to the franchise. And this time her relationship with...
TV & VIDEOS
blackchronicle.com

Karlie Redd Lands Multi-Million Dollar Deal

A “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star’s music career just got a major push thanks to a multi-million dollar deal. Karlie Redd has signed a global multi-million dollar album deal with cryptocurrency label Legacy Records and to celebrate the partnership, Legacy Records hosted an exclusive red-carpet supper soiree at Atlanta’s Spice House Restaurant.
Popculture

Christy Giles, Popular Young Model, Found Dead at 24

Christy Giles, a Los Angeles area model growing in popularity on Instagram, has died after a night out with friend and designer Marcela Cabrales-Arzola. On Saturday, the 24-year-old model and Cabrales-Arzola were dropped off at separate hospitals by a trio of "masked men" caught on video. According to PEOPLE, Giles' place of death is noted as the hospital, where she was discovered lifeless outside, while her friend stays on life support.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy