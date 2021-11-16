Living Right: Staying Safe From Robberies This Holiday Season

Last year, $230 billion was spent by holiday shoppers in the United States.

On average, each of us spend about $850 on gifts, so there should be no surprise that home burglaries spike this time of year as well.

A survey done by Experian shows that one in four respondents have been a victim to a burglary, robbery, mugging or fraud during the holidays.

In today’s Living Right, Andrea Ludema shares how you can stay safe this holiday season.