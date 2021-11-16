ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long-time Friend Remembers Victim of Beaver Island Plane Crash

By Kevin Hodge
 5 days ago

Mike Perdue was a managing broker and co-owner of Smith Reality in Gaylord, where he worked alongside one of his good friends Ryan Wojan for many years.

His death has shaken the community and his longtime friend.

“He always wanted the best for everyone around him,” said Wojan. “He always wanted them to be happy and be the best person that they could be.”

In recent years, the two had spent a lot of time together outdoors. Mike had really come into his own as an avid fisherman.

“It kind of propelled him into buying a boat this year and spend time on Beaver Island which was–it was his sanctuary, his wife’s sanctuary, his kid’s sanctuary,” said Wojan. “Third generation on the island. Beaver Island meant everything to him.”

Mike’s 11-year-old daughter Laney was also on the plane when it went down, but was the only survivor possibly due to her father wrapping his arms around her.

“Mike was a big hugger. Everybody remembered his hugs and the fact that he did what he did, he saved his daughter’s life. He saved Laney’s life. there’s no question about that,” said Wojan. “If there’s anything to remember about this is Mike died a hero and he saved Laney’s life.”

While Beaver Island is now the site of such a tragedy, that won’t keep Mike’s family and friends from going back.

“We owe it to Mike to go back, to live life on the island, to spend time there, to be happy, because that’s what he would’ve wanted,” said Wojan.

St. Mary Cathedral School in Gaylord will be hosting a rosary ceremony on Nov. 18 to remember Mike and all those affected by the deadly crash.

