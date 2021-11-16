ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office Handles Two Fatal Plane Crashes Within Days

By Kevin Hodge
9&10 News
 5 days ago
With two fatal plane crashes in the matter of a few days, the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Department has had their hands full.

When it comes to situations like these, they have to use a lot of their resources.

With the crash on Beaver Island, they had to work quickly to get personnel to the island to help out.

The first thing they have to do is try and give aid to those involved, and due to their efforts and the efforts of others, they were able to save an 11-year-old girl’s life.

While it’s extremely rare to have a single plane crash, with two happening so close together, one on Beaver Island and one in Boyne Valley Township, multiple departments had to work together.

“Some of major incidents like this requires a lot of people, of course our staff, but it’s not just our staff,” said Sheriff Chuck Vondra. “This is what we do. I can’t put into words the amount of work the ambulance and the fire departments do in these scenarios.”

Sheriff Vondra said while these crashes have taken a lot of resources, the only way to get through it is through hard work.

