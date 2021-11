Junior midfielder Luke McCormick headlines a list of four players from the 21st-ranked WVU men’s soccer who earned All-MAC honors after the 2021 regular season on Wednesday. McCormick earns his second All-MAC first team honor in a row after a strong finish to the fall campaign. He notched three goals and three assists, including a score in each of WVU’s last two games as he helped lead the Mountaineers to a 2-seed in the MAC Tournament.

SOCCER ・ 11 DAYS AGO