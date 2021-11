Since the 2002 release of Friday After Next, much has been speculated on regarding a potential fourth entry in the Friday franchise. And while Chris Tucker only appeared in the 1995 original, which is widely regarded as a cult classic, fans have continued to wonder if the celebrated actor and comedian will ever again take on the role of Smokey. Now, Tucker is elaborating on why he hasn’t revisited the beloved character, as well as what it would take for him to do so.

