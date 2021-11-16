ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

President Biden traveling to Detroit Wednesday

 5 days ago
DETROIT — President Biden will be visiting the Great Lake State this week. He plans to deliver remarks on how the bipartisan Infrastructure Law creates a future made in America, builds...

Various West Michigan schools closed Thanksgiving week

A plethora of West Michigan school districts are closing for the entire Thanksgiving week or numerous days within it. The districts cited multiple reasons for their closures, including COVID-19, staffing shortages and wellness breaks, among others. Check out the list of schools closed for Thanksgiving week below:. Cedar Springs Public...
MICHIGAN STATE
Whitmer urges adults to get COVID-19 booster 6 months out

MICHIGAN, USA — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is urging all residents ages 18 and older to schedule a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine if they are at least six months from when they were fully vaccinated. The recommendation Wednesday comes as Michigan confronts surging infections and hospitalizations. The governor says...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Evening Rush for November 18, 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — VACCINE PUSH - The White House is launching a new push to get children vaccinated for COVID-19 before Christmas. TO THE JURY - The waiting continues in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. The 18-year-old is accused of shooting three men, killing two of them last summer in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The shootings happened during a protest over the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse claims he acted in self defense.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Marijuana products recalled in hundreds of Michigan stores

MICHIGAN, USA — Michigan regulators are recalling cannabis products sold at more than 400 stores statewide. The Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) says they found "inaccurate and/or unreliable" results of cannabis products tested by Viridis Laboratories and Viridis North. The cannabis products affected by the recall were tested between Aug. 10...
MICHIGAN STATE
Gretchen Whitmer
Early Morning Rush: Friday, Nov. 19

SPECTRUM RED STATUS: Spectrum Health is reaching a tipping point, now being classified in "red status." That means staff is in an all hands on deck situation to deal with an overwhelming number of patients due to high spread of COVID-19 and staff and supply shortages. This is the first time Michigan's largest health system has been in "red status" since the beginning of the pandemic.
WYOMING, MI
Popular specialty grocery store is coming to Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A popular specialty grocery store is coming to West Michigan. A Whole Foods Market is under construction in Kentwood. The building is going up on Radcliffe Avenue just south of 28th Street. There is a Whole Foods Market sign already up along the sidewalk. The company did...
KENTWOOD, MI
Evening Rush for Nov. 16th, 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — COVID SURGE - Mercy Health tells us their patient load right now is the worst they've ever seen. Capacity at the Grand Rapids campus is 99-percent... and it's over 100 percent in Muskegon. FOURTH WAVE - Starting today Muskegon county courts are limiting in person access...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
