On Tuesday, DraftKings announced it had established a partnership to gain access in the Kansas sports betting market when it launches. DraftKings is partnering with BHCMC, a subsidiary of Butler National Corporation which owns and manages Boot Hill Casino & Resort in Dodge City, Kansas. The state has been close to passing legislation that would legalize sports betting, but it has not quite happened yet. However, DraftKings will be ready to roll when Kansas does legalize sports betting.

KANSAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO