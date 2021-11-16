ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

(1) COUNT OF RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY. (2) COUNTS OF LOITERING AND PROWLING AT NIGHT TIME

crimewatchpa.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, November 15th, 2021, our bike patrol officers were on patrol in the area of Roy Lane and Steele Way when they noticed the defendant, John-Paul Holt going up and down driveways trying car doors. The...

www.crimewatchpa.com

Comments / 0

Related
crimewatchpa.com

(1) Count of Driving without Lights to Avoid Identification or Arrest (S)

Yohannes Tezerra Beyene of Conley Lane was charged with the below listed offenses stemming from a police investigation on Old Trail Road at Newberry Parkway. All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific and unquestionable property of the appropriate law enforcement agency that maintains, manages and administers content. Content is subject to change at any time. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. CRIMEWATCH Technologies, affiliates and subsidiaries are in no way responsible for accuracy, timeliness, or relevancy of the information populating this site.
NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Traffic Accident

Doylestown Township Police are currently on scene of a one vehicle rollover traffic accident at the intersection of Almshouse Road and Palmer Drive. Please use caution in the area. All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific and unquestionable property of the appropriate law enforcement agency that maintains,...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
crimewatchpa.com

( 1 count ) DUI (M); (1 count) Careless Driving (S)

On Sunday November 7th, 2021 at approximately 1:35AM officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was reversing in the 50 block of North Church Street going the wrong way. WCPD officers made contact with the driver who was identified as Ehud Guy a 46 year old W/M/NH from Philadelphia ,PA...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loitering#Prop#Viol#Subst#Crimewatch Technologies
wbiw.com

Swapping urine during drug screen leads to Mitchell woman arrest

BEDFORD – A Mitchell woman was arrested Tuesday after she was found in possession of someone else’s urine during a court-ordered drug screen. A Bedford Police officer responded to the Lawrence County Probation Department and arrested 30-year-old Adriane Farmer, of Mitchell, on a charge of possession of a device to interfere with a drug test.
MITCHELL, IN
crimewatchpa.com

Posssession of drug paraphernalia

On November 22, 2021 Officers were dispatched the area of 14 W. Butler Ave. Ambler Borough, PA 19002 for the report of a suspicious vehicle. Officers located two males inside the vehicle and one male (Nicholas Forjohn) was in possession of drug paraphernalia. Forjohn was taken into custody and... All...
AMBLER, PA
crimewatchpa.com

(3 Counts) Possession of Controlled or Counterfeit Substance (M)

On October 15, 2021 at approximately 1559hrs, the Berwick Officers Police served an arrest warrant on Wesley Sutton. A search incident to arrest yielded 55 blue glassine bags inside ziplock bags containing fentanyl, 4 plastic caps containing cocaine, one corner tied ziplock bag containing crystal... (3 Counts) Manufacture Delivery or...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
crimewatchpa.com

Theft of moveable property and Receiving Stolen Property.

On November 22, 2021 Officers were dispatched the area of 14 W. Butler Ave. Ambler Borough, PA 19002 for the report of a suspicious vehicle. Officers located two males inside the vehicle and one male (Nicholas Forjohn) was in possession of drug paraphernalia. Forjohn was taken into custody and... All...
AMBLER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Title 18 3925(a) Receiving stolen property (firearm)

Lane, Bretz - Title 18 6105(a) Person not to possess a firearm and 1 additional charge. On October 25th at approximately 1600 hours, the Newville Borough Police were dispatched to a domestic dispute on the first block of North High Street, Newville Borough. Upon arrival, Police met the original caller who was in a dispute with her mother about a family issue. Upon further questioning...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Camoirano, Tara Ann - Theft by Unlawful Taking; Receiving Stolen Property; and Loitering and Prowling at Night Time

Tara Ann Camoirano of Wilmington DE is wanted on charges of Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Loitering and Prowling at Night Time, in connection with thefts from motor vehicles investigations. The incident occurred on Wednesday October 13, 2021 in the 100 block of Hartefeld Drive, in New Garden Township. Camoirano is accused of entering vehicles and taking items from inside. The attached photograph is from a 2020 arrest and is the most current photo available. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to 911. Tips can be submitted through the “Submit A Tip” link on our Crimewatch page.
NEW GARDEN TOWNSHIP, PA
crimewatchpa.com

(1) Count Accident Involving Death/Injury Without License

On September 19, 2021 at approximately 11:18AM, Officers were dispatched for a serious accident involving a SUV and a motorcycle at the intersection of West Cypress Street and Lafayette Street, Kennett Square Borough. The operator of Unit 2 was lying motionless in the east corner of the... (1) Count Accident...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
crimewatchpa.com

(1) COUNT OF DUI - INFLUENCE OF DRUG OR COMB OF DRUGS

On Sunday, November 14, 2021, officers were on patrol in the area of Welsh Rd and Huntingdon Pike. Officers observed a vehicle driving inconsistently and initiated a traffic stop. After further investigation, officers found the driver and passenger to have drug and drug paraphernalia in their... (1) COUNT OF DUI...
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

(75) 3802 (a)(2) DUI .08-.10

(18) 3802 (A1) DUI-General Impairment, (75) 3802 (a)(2) DUI .08-.10, (18)3309(1)Disregard Traffic Lane, (1) count Act 64-CSDDCA violation (possession of marijuana - small amount), (1) count Act 64- CSDDCA Drug Paraphernalia. On February 12, 2021, Palmyra Police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle being operated by Kathleen Walmer in...
PALMYRA, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Rudolph, Chad Allen - Receiving Stolen Property and 3 additional charges

The East Earl Township Police Department charged Chad A. Rudolph of Pottstown with Receiving Stolen Property, Retail Theft, Illegally Operating a Vehicle Not Equipped with Ignition Interlock, and Driving While Operating Privilege is Suspended or Revoked. On November 6, 2021, officers investigated a Retail Theft at a township business. The investigation revealed that Rudolph allegedly stole $449.99 in merchandise from the business. The investigation also revealed that Rudolph fled the scene of the Retail Theft in a vehicle that had been stolen from New Holland Borough on November 3rd.
EAST EARL, PA
crimewatchpa.com

White, Raquel - 2 counts DUI (M) and 1 additional charge

Raquel White, 29, of Philadelphia, PA was charged with 2 counts of Driving Under the Influence and a traffic summary in regards to a single vehicle crash that occurred on RT 222 N near mile marker 44.0. On October 17, 2021 at 0327 hours, East Cocalico Township Police were dispatched to the above location for a vehicle that struck a guardrail. Officers arrived and determined that White, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was impaired. A breath test indicated that she had a blood alcohol concentration of .14% at the time of the test. White was sent a summons to appear in District Court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
crimewatchpa.com

(2 counts) Theft by Unlawful Taking (M2)

Duane Kevin Hawkins of the 100 Block of Edgar Street, York, PA is wanted on multiple charges, as a result of a police investigation that occurred on 10/26/2021 on Kenneth Road. Duane Kevin Hawkins was charged with 1 count of Access Device Fraud (F3), 1 count of Theft by Deception (M2), 2 counts of...
YORK, PA
crimewatchpa.com

(1) DUI - Incapable of Driving Safely

Peter Cavallaro, 25, of Landenberg, PA was arrested and charged with DUI and related traffic offenses, after a traffic stop was conducted on the station wagon he was operating for failing to maintain lane of travel and failing to turn on the vehicle's headlights and tail lights. The incident... All...
LANDENBERG, PA
crimewatchpa.com

PETERS, CHRISTOPHER SAM - (1) Count of Possession of Small Amount of Marijuana and 1 additional charge

On Sunday, November 14, 2021, officers were on patrol at Simons Way and Woodland Circle when they noticed a person sleeping inside of a vehicle. Upon further investigation, the defendant, Christopher Peters, was found to have drugs and drug paraphernalia in his possession. Peters also had a warrant from a Bucks County Department. Peters was taken into custody, charged on with above listed offenses, and released to Lower Southampton Police Department.
LOWER SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Ruoss, Barry Donald - (1) count Title 75 Section 3802 DUI

NLCRPD Patrol District Assignment: L86 SECTOR 21 CLAY TWP 86-9 Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. On Wednesday November 17th, 2021 at 18:32 NLCRPD officers were dispatched 50 Wood Corner Rd in Clay Township for a vehicle accident. Thru investigation NLCRPD officers identified Barry Donald Ruoss as being a driver of a vehicle involved in the crash and under the influence. As a result Barry Donald Ruoss was arrested and taken to NLCRPD headquarters for further testing and then was processed and released.
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

Paul, Roonide - Identity Theft and 1 additional charge

In July and August of 2021 the Ambler Borough Police Department received several theft complaints from residents at the Artman Home located at 250 N. Bethlehem Pike Ambler Borough, Pennsylvania, 19002. The residents reported theft of credit cards, and cash. The residents reporting multiple fraudulent charges on their credit card statements from July 18 through August 2, 2021. During the investigation, Police learned that an employee, Roonide Paul, had used the cards at several locations. Paul was charged with multiple charges to include Identity Theft, Access Device Fraud, Possession of instrument of crime, Theft by Unlawful Taking and Receiving Stolen Property.
AMBLER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy