(1) COUNT OF RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY. (2) COUNTS OF LOITERING AND PROWLING AT NIGHT TIME

Raquel White, 29, of Philadelphia, PA was charged with 2 counts of Driving Under the Influence and a traffic summary in regards to a single vehicle crash that occurred on RT 222 N near mile marker 44.0. On October 17, 2021 at 0327 hours, East Cocalico Township Police were dispatched to the above location for a vehicle that struck a guardrail. Officers arrived and determined that White, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was impaired. A breath test indicated that she had a blood alcohol concentration of .14% at the time of the test. White was sent a summons to appear in District Court.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO