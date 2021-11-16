(1) COUNT OF RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY. (2) COUNTS OF LOITERING AND PROWLING AT NIGHT TIME

In July and August of 2021 the Ambler Borough Police Department received several theft complaints from residents at the Artman Home located at 250 N. Bethlehem Pike Ambler Borough, Pennsylvania, 19002. The residents reported theft of credit cards, and cash. The residents reporting multiple fraudulent charges on their credit card statements from July 18 through August 2, 2021. During the investigation, Police learned that an employee, Roonide Paul, had used the cards at several locations. Paul was charged with multiple charges to include Identity Theft, Access Device Fraud, Possession of instrument of crime, Theft by Unlawful Taking and Receiving Stolen Property.
