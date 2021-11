From famous chiefs like Sitting Bull to fearless leaders like Geronimo, discover the real stories behind the most fabled Native American warriors. Much has been said about the courage of Union soldiers during the American Civil War and the “Greatest Generation” of American troops throughout World War II. Overlooked and forgotten, however, are a litany of Native American warriors who defied the westward expansion of white settlers — and fought to defend their unique and diverse cultures.

