Make It Small

By Kevin Mattson
Slate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith nine victims now proclaimed dead, investigators are still trying to piece together what happened at Travis Scott’s Astroworld horror show on Nov. 5. In the late 1960s, as many have pointed out in the days since this mass casualty event, people also died at American festivals—most famously Woodstock and Altamont,...

slate.com

arcamax.com

Machine Gun Kelly 'plans to propose' to Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly is "planning to propose" to Megan Fox. The 31-year-old rapper started dating the Hollywood actress last year, and he's now thinking about popping the big question. A source explained to 'Entertainment Tonight': "They're very in love and beyond obsessed with each other. They are ready to take...
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
TheWrap

Peter Aykroyd, ‘SNL’ Cast Member and Dan Aykroyd’s Brother, Dies at 66

Peter Aykroyd, a comedian, writer and actor best known for his time on “Saturday Night Live,” has passed away at the age of 66. Aykroyd was the younger brother of Dan Aykroyd and was a member of the Second City comedy troupe in Toronto before joining “SNL” in 1979, during the show’s fifth season. Aykroyd served as a writer and cast member for that one season of the NBC sketch series, and also appeared in the films “Coneheads” and “Spies Like Us,” among others. He co-wrote the 1991 film “Nothing but Trouble” with his brother Dan, who directed the comedy that became a deep-cut cult favorite.
Fox News

Peter Aykroyd, 'SNL' writer and actor, dead at 66

Peter Aykroyd, an Emmy-nominated writer, former "Saturday Night Live" cast member and brother to Dan Aykroyd, has died at age 66. The popular sketch comedy series paid tribute to Aykroyd during this week’s episode of the show, which was hosted by "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" actor Simu Liu. The show briefly showed a card revealing Aykroyd's death that was displayed along with a picture of him from when he was a featured player on the show from 1979-1980.
thatgrapejuice.net

RHOA: Sheree Whitfield & Boyfriend Tyrone NOT Speaking Over Season 14 Drama

Sheree Whitfield‘s return to the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ is already whipping up the drama before season 14 commences airing. As an RHOA original, Whitfield has a long and storied relationship with the show – as such, naturally, brings a lot to the franchise. And this time her relationship with...
loudersound.com

We regret to inform you that Eric Clapton is at it again

Eric Clapton doubles down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a podcast appearance, while blaming a bad Rolling Stone review for the demise of legendary late-60s rockers Cream. It seems a quiet and dignified retirement isn't on the cards for Eric Clapton, as the guitarist recently appeared on The Defender, a podcast hosted by vocal anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Yes, he is a relation.)
Radar Online.com

Serena & Venus Williams' Father Is 'Incapacitated’ & Being Cared For By His 'Criminal' Son, As 'King Richard' Movie Starring Will Smith Premieres

Serena and Venus Williams' legendary tennis coach father has seen better days. Despite the fact that Richards Williams is being portrayed in a huge movie starring two-time Academy Award winner Will Smith, the 79-year-old patriarch is reportedly "incapacitated" at the moment and is being cared for by his wayward son.
audacy.com

Eight of the best lyrics from 80s Country love songs

The 1980s — Yes, the hair was big, but Country talent was bigger as the vocals of artists like George Jones, Dolly Parton, Randy Travis and Reba McEntire filled our speakers. Take a trip down memory lane by tuning into Audacy’s ‘80s Country Classics exclusive station. Not only a prime...
hotnewhiphop.com

C-Murder Praises Monica: "We Knew From Day 1 This Was Real Love"

They dated many moons ago and were once sweethearts, but life has sent Monica and C-Murder down several twisty roads. Monica would go on to have children and marry and divorce NBA star Shannon Brown, while C-Murder would get himself wrapped up in a scandal that landed him in prison. In recent years, Monica has been publicly vocal about revisiting the rapper's case and has even helped call on Kim Kardashian and her team to aid in their efforts.
PIX11

50th Soul Train Awards at Harlem’s Apollo

HARLEM, Manhattan — For the first time, the Soul Train Awards were held at the Apollo Theater in Harlem on Saturday night. Thousands of people lined up at the famed theater to see the taping of the show’s 50th anniversary. Many dressed up in sequins and sparkles for the special event. Attendee Chimene Montgomery told […]
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Popculture

Christy Giles, Popular Young Model, Found Dead at 24

Christy Giles, a Los Angeles area model growing in popularity on Instagram, has died after a night out with friend and designer Marcela Cabrales-Arzola. On Saturday, the 24-year-old model and Cabrales-Arzola were dropped off at separate hospitals by a trio of "masked men" caught on video. According to PEOPLE, Giles' place of death is noted as the hospital, where she was discovered lifeless outside, while her friend stays on life support.
TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
Rolling Stone

Chuck D Blames ‘Old White Men’ for Astroworld, Not Travis Scott

Chuck D defends Travis Scott and blasts Live Nation in an open letter the Public Enemy rapper penned to concert promoters in the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy. With Scott among the defendants on dozens of lawsuits from hundreds of victims seeking billions of dollars, Chuck D wrote that Scott is “being blamed for a crime while the old white men running the corps that Travis and his fans trusted with their lives stay quiet in the shadows.” “I cannot believe we’re at the point where I gotta say this out loud: Travis Scott is a performer, an act, not a concert...
Best Life

Lindsay Wagner Played The Bionic Woman. See Her Now at 72.

If you grew up in the '70s, you almost certainly remember Lindsay Wagner, the leading lady from the sci-fi television show The Six Million Dollar Man and its popular spin-off, The Bionic Woman. A pop culture icon, action hero, and sex symbol of her time, Wagner's star power was undeniable. She went on to receive an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Dramatic Role for her groundbreaking performance as Jaime Sommers, as well as two Golden Globe nominations and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Today the actress is 72 years old and, after 50 years as a Hollywood actor, her career is still thriving. Read on to see the timeless beauty now!
The Independent

Kid Rock rages against ‘millennial snowflakes’ in ‘ridiculous’ new music video

Kid Rock has launched a diatribe against “snowflakes” and “offended” millennials in his new single, “Don’t Tell Me How to Live”.The conservative rock-rapper debuted the track in a music video released online earlier today (19 November).“Ain’t nothing changed here, I still don’t give a f***,” he raps in one of the song’s verses. “So what the f***’s up with all the backlash? / You snowflakes, here’s a newsflash.”Interspersed with Rock’s rapping is a hook taken from Monster Truck’s 2015 single “Don’t Tell Me How to Live”.Later lyrics continue: “But yo homie, here’s a situation / A nation of p*****s...
shondaland.com

Small Changes Can Make a Big Impact, Says Alicia Witt

Alicia Witt just seems to have things figured out. The actress, who was discovered at 5 years old by legendary filmmaker David Lynch and subsequently cast in Dune and Twin Peaks, turned the child-star-turned-train-wreck trope on its head. She followed her big-screen debut by becoming an accomplished pianist, singer, and songwriter.
