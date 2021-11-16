ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Ivan “Hon” Fair

By Editorial
Butler Eagle
 8 days ago

In loving memory of our dad, Ivan “Hon” Fair, who passed away November 16, 1987. For the ones...

www.butlereagle.com

Butler Eagle

BIBLE VERSE

But grow in the grace and knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, To him be glory both now and forever! Amen - 2 Peter 3:18.
RELIGION

