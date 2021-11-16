Ivan “Hon” Fair

In loving memory of Marian J. Scott who passed away November 20, 2019. Still get us through our lonely days. With love that stands the test of time. And taught us lessons we still use. Each time we think of you we smile. We know we’ll see you after awhile...
In loving memory of our beloved mom and grandma, Lorraine Karenbauer, who passed away one year ago today, November 23, 2020. Words cannot describe how we are feeling today. We know that you are by our sides watching us everyday. We miss you!
Known for his roles in Sandlot and Field of Dreams, actor Art LaFleur sadly passed away on November 16. Talking about his admiration and respect for LaFleur, Tim Allen honored the late actor with a touching tribute. Besides the before-mentioned roles, you may remember LaFleur as “The Molinator” in Tim...
Joanne Shenandoah, a Grammy Award-winning singer and winner of 14 Native American Music Awards, has passed away at the age of 63. According to the award-giving body's website, the singer died at the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, Arizona, on November 22. Shenandoah passed away after complications of abdominal bleeding and...
In loving memory of Mainard Stepp called home to our Lord, November 19, 2008. A tender reassurance and some peace of heart and mind. It’s the light of loving memories, with their gentle guiding glow,. To grace my days and smooth my path wherever I may go.
Come home for the holidays with First Stage and this treasured holiday classic. Everyone is giddy with Christmas cheer, but Charlie Brown has the Yuletide blues. Will directing the Christmas play help him get in the spirit of the season?. Join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the rest of the Peanuts...
The Perry Public Library continues to add to its art collection as a new memorial was dedicated during Art on the Prairie. Library Director Mary Murphy dedicated the Ivan Winger Memorial on Saturday, Nov. 13 during the two-day festival, alongside Winger’s family and artist Jeff Easley. “One of the things...
In loving memory of our Brian Trimbur on his 38th birthday, November 20, 1983. On this birthday of yours, may all of the angels in heaven gather together to sing you a very happy birthday. Always remember that we love you so very much and we are always thinking of...
In memory of Walter Wiemann whose birthday is November 22. This is the third birthday you have missed since you were so abruptly taken from us. We miss your laughter, your stories and the twinkle in your eye. We are thankful for the many memories we have of our time...
On Nov. 14, 2021, the Accademia Filarmonica Romana is set to honor Ivan Vandor. The organization will perform a program of music by the composer, who was also a recognized saxophone player, musicologist, researcher, teacher, and was very involved with the Accademia. Vandor died in 2020 and as a result, the academy will honor him with the Contempoartensemble performing his works under the musical direction of Vittorio Ceccanti.
The St. Cloud area had a ton of supper clubs for many years but many of them went away. The WJON Morning News Watch debuted a new series this week on past St. Cloud area Supper Clubs. This time Steve Penick from the Stearns History Museum and I focused on Frenchy's in St. Cloud and a pair of former Waite Park Supper Clubs , Ivan's in the Park and the Wagon Wheel Nite Club.
