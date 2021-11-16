Tracey Carl

My wife and I spent this summer in Colorado and missed the news of Carl Clapp's passing. It is with fondness that I remember this genuine and unpretentious human being. I knew Carl "back when," back when we attended ASU together and spent many a lunch hour at my sparse(!) one-bedroom Tempe apartment drinking whatever beer was the cheapest (Buckhorn) and eating generic macaroni and cheese or $1/3 pot pies; that is, when we had the extra dollar. Well, hell, even then we had priorities. (Three pot pies you ask? That's right, three, we would split one.) Carl was helping me to survive (just barely) a College of Education class in which we were required to submit a painting each week. Maybee, in tern, I was teeching him to spel.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 8 DAYS AGO