Obituaries

Donald Everly

By Editorial
Butler Eagle
 8 days ago

In loving memory of Donald Everly who passed away November 16, 2017. Missed you today when we...

www.butlereagle.com

Comments / 0

Butler Eagle

John Anthony Michel

In loving memory of our beloved father and grand- father John Anthony Michel on his 71st Birthday in Heaven.
Butler Eagle

Connie Walsh

In loving memory of Connie Walsh taken from us 12 years ago, November 19, 2009. Because a loved one’s gone... Those we love can never be more than a thought apart,. For as long as there are memories, they’ll live on in our hearts.
OBITUARIES
Butler Eagle

Kenneth Joseph Fennell

In loving memory of our dear brother, Kenneth Joseph Fennell, who passed away 35 years ago today, November 18, 1986. but gives us memories we are proud to own. For you left a place no one can fill.
OBITUARIES
Butler Eagle

Marian J. Scott

In loving memory of Marian J. Scott who passed away November 20, 2019. Still get us through our lonely days. With love that stands the test of time. And taught us lessons we still use. Each time we think of you we smile. We know we’ll see you after awhile...
OBITUARIES
Butler Eagle

Walter Wiemann

In memory of Walter Wiemann whose birthday is November 22. This is the third birthday you have missed since you were so abruptly taken from us. We miss your laughter, your stories and the twinkle in your eye. We are thankful for the many memories we have of our time...
RYAN
Butler Eagle

James J. Olczak

In loving memory of my dear father James J. Olczak whose birthday is November 20. Remembering the memories of long ago but yet feel like yesterday. Seems strange to say, but that is what I’ll do today. I will celebrate those memories of you and all that makes my heart smile. Wishing you a Happy Heavenly Birthday Dad.
LIFESTYLE
Butler Eagle

Lorraine Karenbauer

In loving memory of our beloved mom and grandma, Lorraine Karenbauer, who passed away one year ago today, November 23, 2020. Words cannot describe how we are feeling today. We know that you are by our sides watching us everyday. We miss you!
OBITUARIES
Butler Eagle

William R. Riding

November 14th would have been your 93rd. Never does a day go by without our thoughts of you.
LIFESTYLE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Butler Eagle

Mainard Stepp

In loving memory of Mainard Stepp called home to our Lord, November 19, 2008. A tender reassurance and some peace of heart and mind. It’s the light of loving memories, with their gentle guiding glow,. To grace my days and smooth my path wherever I may go.
RELIGION
Butler Eagle

BIBLE VERSE

But grow in the grace and knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, To him be glory both now and forever! Amen - 2 Peter 3:18.
RELIGION

