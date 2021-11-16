Donald Everly

In loving memory of Connie Walsh taken from us 12 years ago, November 19, 2009. Because a loved one’s gone... Those we love can never be more than a thought apart,. For as long as there are memories, they’ll live on in our hearts.
In loving memory of Marian J. Scott who passed away November 20, 2019. Still get us through our lonely days. With love that stands the test of time. And taught us lessons we still use. Each time we think of you we smile. We know we’ll see you after awhile...
In memory of Walter Wiemann whose birthday is November 22. This is the third birthday you have missed since you were so abruptly taken from us. We miss your laughter, your stories and the twinkle in your eye. We are thankful for the many memories we have of our time...
In loving memory of my dear father James J. Olczak whose birthday is November 20. Remembering the memories of long ago but yet feel like yesterday. Seems strange to say, but that is what I’ll do today. I will celebrate those memories of you and all that makes my heart smile. Wishing you a Happy Heavenly Birthday Dad.
In loving memory of our beloved mom and grandma, Lorraine Karenbauer, who passed away one year ago today, November 23, 2020. Words cannot describe how we are feeling today. We know that you are by our sides watching us everyday. We miss you!
In loving memory of Mainard Stepp called home to our Lord, November 19, 2008. A tender reassurance and some peace of heart and mind. It’s the light of loving memories, with their gentle guiding glow,. To grace my days and smooth my path wherever I may go.
