New York Islanders at Florida Panthers [Game #13]

I do not enjoy back-to-backs. Anyone who does must hate fun because the back-end of these affairs usually involves your favorite team playing like dogpoo for 60 minutes. In a match-up against a fairly well-rested Isles team, the Jets found themselves unable to slip past Barry Trotz’s big boys. Space near the slot was virtually nonexistent, quality passing was rare, and dangerous shot attempts seldom seemed to bother goaltender Ilya Sorokin. In a rarity, Winnipeg was blanked 2-0 and struggled to create any sort of meaningful offense. Even when the Jets had their skating legs for counters, it felt like every shooting lane was magically blocked by a rock-solid Isles defense. Read on for some takeaways from tonight’s frustrating affair.
