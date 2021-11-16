ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

New York Islanders at Florida Panthers [Game #13]

By Dominik
lighthousehockey.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Islanders are in Florida with their last chance to salvage points from this three-game swing that closes out the epic season-opening 13 games on the road. It sounded like the Islanders might lean toward the same lineup — Sebastian Aho in for Noah Dobson, Kieffer Bellows in —...

www.lighthousehockey.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sports Illustrated

How to Watch Florida Panthers at New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Panthers head to New York as the winners of two straight and with a league-best 10-0-1 record on the season. Last week brought the resignation of Florida coach Joel Quenneville and the team's first loss of the season, but the Panthers rebounded with two wins against strong teams in the Capitals and the Hurricanes.
NHL
chatsports.com

Game Preview: New York Islanders at Minnesota Wild 11/7

After a slow start to the season, the New York Islanders are beginning to look like their usual selves again. They’ve extended their point-streak to seven games, notching three shutouts during that span, and are on a two-game winning streak. They take on a dangerous Wild team on Sunday night.
NHL
Miami Herald

Florida Panthers drop back-to-back games after blowout loss to New Jersey Devils

The backbreaking goal for the Florida Panthers on Tuesday came early in the third period. Jonathan Huberdeau turned the puck over in the offensive zone while on the penalty kill, and the New Jersey Devils made a series of passes before Pavel Zacha’s backhand on a rebound in front of the net became the latest to slip past Spencer Knight.
NHL
chatsports.com

New York Islanders at Tampa Bay Lightning Preview and Game Day Thread: Stanley Cup Semifinal rematch

Over the past two seasons the New York Islanders have have becume one of the biggest rivals in the league for the Lightning. Tonight’s opponents have met twice at the Eastern Conference finals stage in two consecutive past years and the Isles were the team which challenged the Lightning the most during their two Stanley Cup runs. They were also the only team which forced a seventh game in a series against the Lightning during those two years.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
lighthousehockey.com

Panthers 6, Islanders 1: Pulock, Bailey out, road trip ends with mercy kill

Some nights, a team makes early mistakes that aren’t costly, and they settle down to make a game of it. Other nights, every early mistake ends up in the net, and the game is lost before the first intermission. The latter was the case Tuesday in Florida, where everything went...
NHL
lighthousehockey.com

Islanders Back-to-Back Gameday News: Gave it back too easily

The Islanders did not execute, and their power play failed them (again) last night in Tampa, so they now face the final game of their 13-game road slog with the prospect of coming home below NHL .500. They’ve already dug themselves a hole thanks to the Metro’s “Everyone’s a Winning...
NHL
lighthousehockey.com

Islanders News: Pulock out, practicing in the new arena

The New York Islanders will practice finding their way to their new, long-awaited, shiny new home today, as the squad will practice at UBS Arena for the first time. Will Robin Salo be there? He wasn’t in the lineup last night for Bridgeport. [UPDATE: Indeed, Salo was recalled and appeared...
NHL
lighthousehockey.com

Islanders Anxiety - Episode 179 - The Ledge is Approaching

Mike, Dan and special guest Carey Haber process the emotions of the Islanders losing three straight games and defenseman Ryan Pulock to injury as they open UBA Arena. They talk about how badly the team has looked in losses to the Devils, Lightning and Panthers and whether there are any silver linings. Carey walks them through some underlying numbers that tell where the team is failing and how they might be able to turn things around.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Dobson
Person
Kieffer Bellows
Person
Casey Cizikas
Person
Andrew Brunette
Person
Ilya Sorokin
Person
Semyon Varlamov
Person
Sebastian Aho
Person
Barry Trotz
NHL

Florida Panthers Announce FLA Panthers Gaming Partnership With Rival

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today a partnership with the innovative gaming platform Rival to assist in growing FLA Panthers Gaming through community building, competitive tournaments and other future esports initiatives. "We're excited to partner with Rival to host our FLA Panthers Gaming tournaments and events throughout the...
NHL
lighthousehockey.com

Islanders News: One more sleep until Belmont

The time has nearly come. The New York Islanders will open their brand-spanking-new arena tomorrow night against the Calgary Flames, the franchise to whom they will be forever linked thanks to expansion. The two franchises debuted against one another at Nassau Coliseum on October 7, 1972, a 3-2 Atlanta Flames...
NHL
lighthousehockey.com

Islanders Anders Lee, Ross Johnston join Josh Bailey in COVID Protocol

Trying not to let more bad news take the polish off of Saturday’s long-awaited and franchise-altering arena opening. But on the ice, things are getting more difficult. On the day of formal ribbon-cutting ceremonies at UBS Arena, the New York Islanders announced captain Anders Lee and Ross Johnston are in COVID-19 protocol.
NHL
lighthousehockey.com

New York Islanders vs. Calgary Flames: New arena, lots of new players [Game #14]

When the New York Islanders announce their opening lineup for the first-ever game at UBS Arena tonight, all the pomp and circumstance will have a weird, pandemic-softened feel: The three previously announced players in COVID-19 protocol are not alone. In addition to captain Anders Lee, longest-serving Islander Josh Bailey, and Ross Johnston, today we learned Adam Pelech, Anthony Beauvillier and Andy Greene are also on the list.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn Hulu
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Panthers’ Chase Priskie watches dream of playing in the NHL become reality for himself and other South Floridians

Drafted in 2006 by the Predators, Plantation’s Blake Geoffrion defied the odds, becoming the first South Florida native to play in the NHL. A decade and a half later, the trail Geoffrion blazed is becoming more more well traveled. Six other South Florida natives have entered the NHL in recent years. From Boca Raton’s Jakob Chychrun to Fort Lauderdale’s Jayson Megna, four South Florida products ...
NHL
lighthousehockey.com

Flames 5 (2 EN), Islanders 2: Markstrom stops depleted Isles in arena opener

The New York Islanders did not have anything close to the lineup they imagined when they marked their calendar for a Nov. 20 home opener of UBS Arena. But the lineup they did dress against the Calgary Flames — with four players making their debut, and several key regulars out — mounted a strong effort befitting the occasion.
NHL
mapleleafshotstove.com

Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Islanders – Game #20 Preview, Projected Lineups & TV Info

The Maple Leafs are looking for a bounce-back performance against a desperate Islanders team as they pay their first-ever visit to the USB Arena tonight in Elmont, New York (7:30 p.m. EST, Sportsnet Ontario). The Islanders’ start to the season has been filled with adversity between their inconsistent performances, injuries,...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Rust
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
arcticicehockey.com

Game Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. New York Islanders

I do not enjoy back-to-backs. Anyone who does must hate fun because the back-end of these affairs usually involves your favorite team playing like dogpoo for 60 minutes. In a match-up against a fairly well-rested Isles team, the Jets found themselves unable to slip past Barry Trotz’s big boys. Space near the slot was virtually nonexistent, quality passing was rare, and dangerous shot attempts seldom seemed to bother goaltender Ilya Sorokin. In a rarity, Winnipeg was blanked 2-0 and struggled to create any sort of meaningful offense. Even when the Jets had their skating legs for counters, it felt like every shooting lane was magically blocked by a rock-solid Isles defense. Read on for some takeaways from tonight’s frustrating affair.
NHL
104.5 The Team

The Greatest New York Giants Called Albany Home Each Preseason [PHOTOS]

The New York Giants have a deep history with Albany and the Capital Region. In the mid to late 1990s, head coach Jim Fassel and company used the facilities at the University at Albany each preseason for over a decade, as some of the best Big Blue beasts tore it up in the Capital Region before taking the field in the NFL.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy