Nelly Korda has a new coach in middle of a breakout season

With this week’s Pelican Women’s Championship followed by the CME Group Tour Championship, there are two tournaments left in the 2021 LPGA Tour season. There is, however, really just one competition that has most people’s attention: Jin Young Ko vs. Nelly Korda. They’ve traded the World No. 1 ranking in the past month—Korda has it at the moment—and on a tour where the talent pool is deep, the pair have separated themselves on the Rolex Player of the Year points list.
Nelly Korda proved her mental toughness and why she is the best player in the ladies game right now as she overcame a triple-bogey seven on the penultimate hole to win the LPGA Tour's Pelican Women's Championship on Sunday evening. In one of the most incredible finishes on the circuit...
Welcome to Spotted on Tour, where we’ll highlight buzzy apparel, gear, gadgets and more that caught our eye over the weekend. Better yet, we’ll help you get your hands on your own. Sometimes, winning is a kinetic act. It is the victor’s responsibility to snatch their win from the jaws...
Nelly Korda had two similar looks for birdie Sunday at Pelican Golf Club’s par-4 18th hole. She made both of them. Lexi Thompson had two cracks at a much shorter putt on the same hole. She missed both. The difference was Korda winning the Pelican Women’s Championship in thrilling fashion...
The putt was nearly identical and the final result was a familiar one: Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings No. 1 Nelly Korda coming up clutch, burying a 22-foot birdie putt for the win in a four-person playoff at the Pelican Women’s Championship presented by Konica Minolta and Raymond James. After a brief stopover at home for a quick celebration of her fourth victory in the 2021 season, the 23-year-old Bradenton native comes to the CME Group Tour Championship feeling good about her game and trying to stay energized with $1.5 million on the line.
Nelly Korda does not want for too much in her golf game right now. She's the world number one, has won four times on the LPGA Tour this season and is an Olympic gold medalist to boot. But she's just made a big change: she's got a new coach. That's...
BELLEAIR, Fla. (AP) — Nelly Korda started with two birdies and finished the same way Saturday, making up plenty of ground along the way for a 7-under 63 that gave her a share of the lead with Lexi Thompson in the Pelican Women's Championship. Support local journalism reporting on your...
Nelly Korda not sweating Vare Trophy ineligibility. Nelly Korda hasn't made a start in over three weeks, since she finished second in the Ladies European Tour's Aramco Team Series-New York. However, Sunday she reclaimed world No. 1 after Jin Young Ko held it for two weeks. That was news to...
After last week’s leaderboard at the Pelican Women’s Championship felt almost too good to be true, it seemed unlikely that the season-ender in Naples, Florida, could match the drama, even with $1.5 million on the line. And yet, here we are, spoiled by yet another who’s who board of champions...
Steve Eubanks is a New York Times bestselling author and managing editor for the LPGA. BELLEAIR, FLORIDA | Every champion has a story, that moment growing up when a parent or a coach ignited the fire that led them to be competitors. Tiger Woods talked endlessly about how his father, Earl, would throw insults and distractions at him, attempting to break him and then build him up again.
BELLEAIR — A second shot at a new course was all world No. 1 Nelly Korda needed to finish 9-under 131 and tied for fifth after two rounds of the Pelican Women’s Championship. “I was pretty comfortable,” Bradenton’s Korda said Friday afternoon. “Had a really good group (with Danielle Kang...
It’s an instinct, a shift into another gear. When a challenge is presented, Nelly Korda elevates her game and rises to the occasion. In 2013, Korda was 14 years old. She still had braces on her teeth but qualified for the U.S. Women’s Open at Sebonack Golf Club in New York. Instead of being the wide-eyed teenager, Korda squared up every competitor like they were her next target.
On an unseasonably cool day in Belleair, Fla., the hottest player on the planet, Rolex Rankings No. 1 Nelly Korda, bounced back from a triple bogey on the par-4 17th at Pelican Golf Club to win the Pelican Women’s Championship presented by Konica Minolta and Raymond James. Korda carded back-to-back birdies on No. 18, from 21 feet in regulation and 23 feet the first hole of a four-way playoff, to capture her fourth victory this season and seventh of her career.
Nelly Korda didn’t know that she had returned to No. 1 in the world until someone told her walking off the 18th green on Monday during a pro-am round. “I was like, ‘No, you’re joking. How is that possible?’ ” recalled Korda. “So it was a little bit of a shock to me.”
BELLEAIR, Fla. — Nelly Korda started with two birdies and finished the same way Saturday, making up plenty of ground along the way for a 7-under 63 that gave her a share of the lead with Lexi Thompson in the Pelican Women’s Championship. Low scores ruled the day again at...
Sunday’s final half hour of the Pelican Women’s Championship, the second-to-last event on the 2021 LPGA schedule, had the potential to be heart-breaking for Nelly Korda in her quest to close out the season as the tour’s top player. But in the end, the 23-year-old World No. 1 came away a fortunate playoff winner who controls her own destiny in the race for Rolex Player of the Year.
BELLEAIR, Florida – The leaderboard at the Pelican LPGA Championship is an absolute dream. World No. 1 Nelly Korda, tied with 11-time winner Lexi Thompson at 16 under, headlines a holy-smokes kind of board in the penultimate event of the LPGA season. Jennifer Kupcho, the first woman to hoist a...
NAPLES, Fla. – After Jin Young Ko left Nelly Korda in the dust with a blistering 9-under 63 Sunday at the CME Group Tour Championship, not only taking the $1.5 million winner’s prize but also claiming Rolex Player of the Year honors, Korda could only tip her cap. “There is...
Sunday afternoon at the Pelican Women’s Championship ended with a familiar scene — Nelly Korda holding a trophy. However, just an hour earlier, a win for the 23-year-old superstar looked far from likely. Korda held shared the lead with Lexi Thompson standing on the tee box of the short par-4...
There’s a lot on the line for Nelly Korda this week — LPGA Tour Player of the Year is the big one, other than the chance to win $1.5 million at the CME Group Tour Championship. But the fact that the tournament is in her home state of Florida —...
Comments / 0