McKinsey & Co. has agreed to pay $18 million for failing to establish appropriate boundaries between its consultants and an affiliate that makes investments for them. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said McKinsey partners had access to material nonpublic information (MNPI) about issuers of securities in the course of their consulting work for clients while they also served as members of the investments committee of the board of MIO Partners.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO