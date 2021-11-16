Karen L Dufford

In loving memory of Connie Walsh taken from us 12 years ago, November 19, 2009. Because a loved one’s gone... Those we love can never be more than a thought apart,. For as long as there are memories, they’ll live on in our hearts.
The family of Karen Archer would like to honor her with a card shower for her 60th birthday on November 21. She was born to the late Donald and Teresa Meyer Schmitz and is married to Mike Archer. Together they raised four children on their farm outside of Conception Junction and have been blessed with seven grandchildren and one due next month.
In loving memory of our Brian Trimbur on his 38th birthday, November 20, 1983. On this birthday of yours, may all of the angels in heaven gather together to sing you a very happy birthday. Always remember that we love you so very much and we are always thinking of...
In loving memory of our beloved mom and grandma, Lorraine Karenbauer, who passed away one year ago today, November 23, 2020. Words cannot describe how we are feeling today. We know that you are by our sides watching us everyday. We miss you!
Karen L. Askeland, 82, of Buffalo Center died Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Mercy Medical Center, Mason City. In light of current conditions, the service will be limited to immediate family. The memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 and will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/oakcrestfuneralservices.
In loving memory of Mainard Stepp called home to our Lord, November 19, 2008. A tender reassurance and some peace of heart and mind. It’s the light of loving memories, with their gentle guiding glow,. To grace my days and smooth my path wherever I may go.
WILMINGTON — Karen Michelle Walshe, age 63, of Wilmington, passed away om Sunday, November 14, 2021, at her home. She was born in Wooster, OH on December 1, 1957, the daughter of the late Alan Moore Bird and the late Alice Elaine Brooks Bird. Karen worked for many years as...
Funeral services for 82 year old Karen K. Polly, of Audubon, Iowa, will be held Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Kessler Funeral Home in Exira with burial in the Exira Cemetery. Family visitation services will be Saturday, November 13 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service at Kessler Funeral Home in Exira. The Kessler Funeral Home in Exira is in charge of arrangements.
Karen has worked in a variety of exciting roles with babies and young children from birth to seven years old for the past forty+ years, both as an early years practitioner, a Nursery/Reception teacher and School Leader. Karen’s research is based upon early reading with under-threes and explores how early...
Brenda, Annette, Jennifer, Marci, and Russell are thrilled to congratulate their parents on their 60th Wedding Anniversary. "Happy Anniversary Mom and Dad. You made it! We are honored to celebrate this amazing milestone with you." Lynn and Karen Newman were married back on Nov. 24, 1961. They reside in Pleasant Grove, and they happily have 14 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
In memory of Walter Wiemann whose birthday is November 22. This is the third birthday you have missed since you were so abruptly taken from us. We miss your laughter, your stories and the twinkle in your eye. We are thankful for the many memories we have of our time...
