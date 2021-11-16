ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Karen L Dufford

By Editorial
Butler Eagle
 8 days ago

In loving memory of Karen L Dufford, November 16. Although this day, your day of birth,...

Butler Eagle

Kenneth Joseph Fennell

In loving memory of our dear brother, Kenneth Joseph Fennell, who passed away 35 years ago today, November 18, 1986. but gives us memories we are proud to own. For you left a place no one can fill.
OBITUARIES
Butler Eagle

John Anthony Michel

In loving memory of our beloved father and grand- father John Anthony Michel on his 71st Birthday in Heaven.
Butler Eagle

William R. Riding

November 14th would have been your 93rd. Never does a day go by without our thoughts of you.
LIFESTYLE
Butler Eagle

Connie Walsh

In loving memory of Connie Walsh taken from us 12 years ago, November 19, 2009. Because a loved one’s gone... Those we love can never be more than a thought apart,. For as long as there are memories, they’ll live on in our hearts.
OBITUARIES
maryvilleforum.com

Karen Archer to turn 60

The family of Karen Archer would like to honor her with a card shower for her 60th birthday on November 21. She was born to the late Donald and Teresa Meyer Schmitz and is married to Mike Archer. Together they raised four children on their farm outside of Conception Junction and have been blessed with seven grandchildren and one due next month.
CONCEPTION JUNCTION, MO
Butler Eagle

Brian Trimbur

In loving memory of our Brian Trimbur on his 38th birthday, November 20, 1983. On this birthday of yours, may all of the angels in heaven gather together to sing you a very happy birthday. Always remember that we love you so very much and we are always thinking of...
KEVIN LOVE
Butler Eagle

Lorraine Karenbauer

In loving memory of our beloved mom and grandma, Lorraine Karenbauer, who passed away one year ago today, November 23, 2020. Words cannot describe how we are feeling today. We know that you are by our sides watching us everyday. We miss you!
OBITUARIES
Butler Eagle

Paul R. Biggie

In loving memory of Paul R. Biggie who passed away 14 years ago November 23, 2007. For the one we loved so well.
OBITUARIES
kiow.com

Karen L. Askeland

Karen L. Askeland, 82, of Buffalo Center died Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Mercy Medical Center, Mason City. In light of current conditions, the service will be limited to immediate family. The memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 and will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/oakcrestfuneralservices.
BUFFALO CENTER, IA
Butler Eagle

Mainard Stepp

In loving memory of Mainard Stepp called home to our Lord, November 19, 2008. A tender reassurance and some peace of heart and mind. It’s the light of loving memories, with their gentle guiding glow,. To grace my days and smooth my path wherever I may go.
RELIGION
portcitydaily.com

Karen Michelle Walshe, 63

WILMINGTON — Karen Michelle Walshe, age 63, of Wilmington, passed away om Sunday, November 14, 2021, at her home. She was born in Wooster, OH on December 1, 1957, the daughter of the late Alan Moore Bird and the late Alice Elaine Brooks Bird. Karen worked for many years as...
WILMINGTON, NC
Western Iowa Today

Karen Polly Obituary

Funeral services for 82 year old Karen K. Polly, of Audubon, Iowa, will be held Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Kessler Funeral Home in Exira with burial in the Exira Cemetery. Family visitation services will be Saturday, November 13 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service at Kessler Funeral Home in Exira. The Kessler Funeral Home in Exira is in charge of arrangements.
EXIRA, IA
The Conversation

Karen Boardman

Karen has worked in a variety of exciting roles with babies and young children from birth to seven years old for the past forty+ years, both as an early years practitioner, a Nursery/Reception teacher and School Leader. Karen’s research is based upon early reading with under-threes and explores how early...
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Herald

Lynn and Karen Newman's 60th Wedding Anniversary

Brenda, Annette, Jennifer, Marci, and Russell are thrilled to congratulate their parents on their 60th Wedding Anniversary. "Happy Anniversary Mom and Dad. You made it! We are honored to celebrate this amazing milestone with you." Lynn and Karen Newman were married back on Nov. 24, 1961. They reside in Pleasant Grove, and they happily have 14 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
RUSSELL, IL
Butler Eagle

Walter Wiemann

In memory of Walter Wiemann whose birthday is November 22. This is the third birthday you have missed since you were so abruptly taken from us. We miss your laughter, your stories and the twinkle in your eye. We are thankful for the many memories we have of our time...
RYAN

