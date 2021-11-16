Smash Up: Marvel Review: A Welcome Addition to Any Game Night

Marvel's Hit-Monkey premieres on Hulu on Nov. 17. Below is a spoiler-free review. What was once meant to be Hulu’s interconnected Marvel animated universe has since splintered into isolated off-shoots, most likely for the better. Rather than building to C-list crossover The Offenders, shows like the fantastic stop-motion series M.O.D.O.K. and now the anime-inspired Hit-Monkey — slightly less fantastic, though just as visually unique — are no longer beholden to a single style or continuity. The blood-soaked 10-part comedy, which hits Hulu on Nov. 17, draws from some truly obscure corners of Marvel comics and builds an entire series around a minor Deadpool supporting character: a suit-wearing, gun-toting Japanese Macaque who assassinates other assassins. The result, while often uneven, is ultimately fun, and its surprising emotional highs eventually outweigh its major weaknesses.

