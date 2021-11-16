ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland Tribune

Tualatin looks at language addressing Native Americans

By Ray Pitz
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 7 days ago

Proposed language acknowledges impacts of colonialism, forced displacement and more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OpP1p_0cymW69a00

Tualatin is in the process of crafting an acknowledgement regarding Native peoples and recognizing that the lands on which the city sits once belonged to them.

During a Nov. 8 work session, the Tualatin City Council heard a proposal from a work group, which was spearheaded by the Tualatin Parks and Recreation Committee, regarding how the city should acknowledge those people and that land. Beth Dittman, who chairs the committee, said work on the proposal began last March, after an advisory committee gathered together numerous city groups to give input into the proposed acknowledgement, as well as hearing from 11 Indigenous communities throughout Oregon.

The group held six meetings over the course of four months.

The proposed acknowledgement statement begins this way: "As we gather in community, we welcome everyone here with open hearts and minds. We offer gratitude for the land and our opportunity to be here today." It goes on to acknowledge that the city is on the unceded lands and waters of both the Atfalati and Kalapuyan peoples who once occupied the area where the city now is.

"It is our duty to acknowledge the generational impacts of settler colonialism, forced displacement and assimilation on Native American families," the acknowledgement states before concluding: "We honor past, present and future indigenous members of the Tualatin community."

The acknowledgment is a "first step in recognizing and sharing the honest history of how the land in the city of Tualatin was acquired," according to a document explaining the purpose of the acknowledgement.

"The land on which Tualatin is situated was obtained via various means, with both ratified and unratified treaties between the tribes and the United State government from 1853 to 1855 and including the 1850 Oregon Land Donation Claim Act, unratified treaties of 1851 and 1854, and the Dawes Act in 1887 the results of which was the forced removal of tribal members from their ancestral homeland," the document states.

Dittman said the goal of the group was to come up with a really honest and direct statement and not to be concerned about softening it, "rather that it be direct and mentioned things like settler colonialism, assimilation and relocation," she said.

"Additionally, some of those pillars (are) recognizing that Native people are contemporary. If there was a single takeaway from our research … it was 'we are still here' — the Native Americans and the Kalapuyans and Atfalati are still here — and are still being impacted by our shared history and that was real essential piece to what we learned," she said.

Dittman highlighted what she'd like to see the council do with the acknowledgement.

"The work group … would like for you to consider having this be something that we use citywide that we recommend or require," she said. "We, of course, as a group of people who came together to do this, think this should be used, but we also recognize that might take some dialogue and discussion amongst you before that there's a level of comfort for that."

Councilors Cyndy Hillier and Christen Sacco told Dittman they were moved by the language of the proposed acknowledgement.

On Oct. 11, the council established an equity committee. Once established, the ad-hoc committee will look at the proposed acknowledgement of Tualatin's native people and their land, according to city officials.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

Many reasons for local population to be growing

Reasons for the population increase have not been offered, but a look at some positive developments in the community might help explain it. Crook County is once again one of the fastest growing counties in Oregon and the fastest growing in Central Oregon during the past year. The county's estimated...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Rep. Iverson weighs in on redistricting

Crook County's House Representative in state legislature announces campaign for redistricted House District 59. Crook County residents can expect a few changes when the proposed district maps for the Oregon Legislature take effect. The community is currently part of House District 55. The district includes Crook County in its entirety...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Clackamas Service Center warehouse is a 'powerful new tool'

8,000-square-foot space designed to meet growing need for food aid across county. Clackamas Service Center will be having a ribbon cutting ceremony at its new warehouse. This creates a second location for the nonprofit organization to serve unsheltered people and families experiencing food insecurity. Clackamas Service Center Executive Director Debra...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Portland Tribune

Clackamas County Disability Services Advisory Council meets Dec. 8

Discussion follows release of report on the weaknesses, strengths of disaster response efforts. Clackamas County's Disability Services Advisory Council will be hosting a virtual discussion of emergency preparedness for persons with disabilities. Disability Services advisory councilors are meeting following a newly completed report that includes recommendations for Clackamas County to...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Americans#Tualatin#Language#The Tualatin City Council#Indigenous
Portland Tribune

Redistricting court ruling sets off scramble for seats in Salem

Candidates find their footing in new state districts as map guiding new congressional seats awaits decision. Long-delayed campaigns for the 2022 Oregon Legislature were given a green light on Monday, Nov. 22, by the state Supreme Court. Justices dismissed a pair of lawsuits seeking to block a redistricting plan approved...
SALEM, OR
Portland Tribune

Clackamas Service Center gains 'powerful' tool to fight hunger

The 8,000-square-foot space is designed to meet growing need for food aid across county. Clackamas Service Center will be having a ribbon cutting ceremony at its new warehouse. This creates a second location for the nonprofit organization to serve unsheltered people and families experiencing food insecurity. Clackamas Service Center Executive...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Portland Tribune

Lake Oswego resident publishes 'Whiskey Boys'

Phillip Hurst's book is a collection of literary essays that details roughly 15 years of his life. Lake Oswego resident Phillip Hurst was slated to become a lawyer in Illinois, but during his last year of law school he caught "the writing bug." "It sort of overtook my legal studies...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Portland Tribune

Oregon City memorial site to Natives hanged in 1800s delayed

Intertribal disagreements also push back construction of $12.5 million public walkway. Oregon City officials stepped into the middle of a dispute over a proposed memorial to five Native people who were hanged in the 1800s, adding to intertribal disagreements that have contributed to delays of an even bigger project: constructing the $65 million public walkway envisioned to draw Willamette Falls visitors worldwide.
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

FGPD, community discuss intersection of policing, race

Community members and police talk about their experiences during three-hour conversation on racial profiling. Cops and community members met Wed. Nov. 17. at Pacific University to watch dramatic monologues about policing and race. The three-hour event and discussion, led by Portland-based nonprofit Red Door Project, brought together around 50 local...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Portland Tribune

New Oregon rules will require greener trucks

New clean energy rules for large vehicles could have affects on public health and the supply chain. Cleaner freight is coming to Oregon. On Nov. 17, the Oregon Environmental Commission formally adopted the Advanced Clean Truck Rule (ACT) along with the Heavy-Duty Omnibus Rule (Low-NOx). These rules were presented by...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Mason, Bruce & Girard, Inc. to Merge with Barnes & Associates

Portland and Roseburg, Ore. (November 18, 2021) – Today, Mason, Bruce & Girard, Inc. (MB&G) announced it has reached an agreement to acquire Barnes & Associates, a natural resources consulting and management firm headquartered in Roseburg, Ore., effective January 1, 2022. With this merger, more than 10 employees will join...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Economic development eyes local business help

The 'Shop Small. Shop Canby.' campaign hopes to jumpstart local shopping efforts during the holiday season. The City of Canby's Economic Development Department is working to jumpstart holiday shopping locally. Economic Development Director Jamie Stickel said, "When you think about crossing off your to-do list, consider looking locally as we...
CANBY, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
339K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy