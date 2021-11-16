ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Circling Back On BeyondSpring

Today, we look back in on a small oncology company called BeyondSpring for the first time since early this year. "Our faith in freedom does not rest on the foreseeable results in particular circumstances but on the belief that it will, on balance, release more forces for the good than for...

Seeking Alpha

Voyager Therapeutics: Another Year, Another Deal

After making a strategic shift and losing its CEO on the way, VYGR is back with a new platform and a new big pharma deal. I covered Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) in January, where I discussed the complicated story of the company, its Parkinson’s Disease asset that had been put on a clinical hold by the FDA, and so on.
HUNTINGTON, NY
Seeking Alpha

Nurix: Advancing Targeted Protein Modulation Therapies

Nurix Therapeutics is advancing a unique therapeutic approach of targeted protein modulation. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a unique therapeutic approach of targeted protein modulation (TPM) for the treatment of a broad range of diseases, with a present focus on cancer treatment, including the development of small molecule immuno-oncology agents. The Company’s drug candidates are designed to harness the body’s natural process to modulate protein levels, by controlling ubiquitin E3 ligases, the key enzymes responsible for synthesis of new proteins and the destruction of defective proteins in human cells. Nurix has built an integrated discovery platform called DELigase, leveraging its proprietary DNA-encoded libraries (DEL) along with its expertise in E3 ligases. The DELigase platform can identify and advance novel drug candidates capable of modulating proteins within the cell. The Company presented updates and initial analysis from its various programs on 10/27/2021. Although Wall Street seems very bullish on NRIX, I remain neutral until I see more data.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Arbutus Biopharma: Recent Acquisition Of Dicerna Makes It An Attractive Investment

Recent Acquisition of RNAi drug maker Dicerna by Novo Nordisk makes a case for eventual partnership/buyout of Arbutus Biopharma. Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) is a biotech that should be on every long-term investor's radar. Not just the mere fact that it's using RNAi science to tackle a very large market opportunity, which is Hepatitis B. I believe it is greatly undervalued, especially since the recent acquisition of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) by Novo Nordisk (NVO) for $3.3 billion. The stock price has been struggling over the years, but I think that if one holds a long-term view in mind, then I believe Arbutus will ultimately deliver for its shareholders.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Pfizer, BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine authorized in Canada for children 5 to 11 years of age

Shares of Pfizer Inc. rose 2.1% and of Germany-based partner BioNTech SE climbed 4.2% in morning trading Friday, after Health Canada authorized use of the companies' COVID-19 vaccine in children 5 to 11 years old. That's the first vaccine authorized in Canada for that age group. The companies' vaccine has been authorized for children 12 to 15 years old since May and for people at least 16 years old since December. The news comes on the same day that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration OK'd the use of COVID-19 booster shots for both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Inc. COVID-19 vaccines for all adults. Pfizer's stock has gained 7.6% over the past three months while BioNTech shares have shed 14.0%, and the S&P 500 has tacked on 6.9%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Why Moderna Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) is trading higher Friday after the company announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized its booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. for adults 18 and older. The booster can be used in all individuals 18 years and older who have completed a primary...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

CytoDyn: Looking For A Turnaround Following Positive Updates

CytoDyn continues to report noteworthy updates regarding their flagship product, Leronlimab, which has been able to post impressive results in numerous indications. CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) continues to report noteworthy updates regarding their flagship product, Leronlimab, which has been able to post impressive results in numerous indications. Over the years, CytoDyn and Leronlimab have generated copious amounts of hype and contention between bulls and bears. The bears have had a winning streak as clinical trials and regulatory actions fall behind schedule, which has hurt the share price. However, the company is starting to get a hot hand with encouraging data, regulatory submissions, emergency use authorizations, and other positive updates. These positive updates could lead to more potent catalysts in the future, which might fuel a potential turnaround that could restore the hype around the ticker and have a positive impact on the share price. I believe these recent happenings support my decision to switch from trading CYDY and focus on a speculative long-term investment strategy for the ticker. I intend to review some and provide my opinion about their impact on the company's fundamentals. In addition, I addressed downside risks associated with CYDY. Finally, I take a look at the charts to try to see if there are any signs of a reversal in the near term.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Novo Nordisk Gets A Bargain With Dicerna Acquisition

Novo Nordisk will acquire Dicerna for $3.3 billion in cash. Novo Nordisk (NVO) announced the acquisition of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) for $3.3 billion in cash or $38.25 per share, an 80% premium to the closing price on the day prior to the announcement. The acquisition comes as a surprise since Dicerna had multiple big pharma partnerships, an expanding wholly-owned pipeline, and a cash runway into 2025. Novo Nordisk was one of Dicerna’s partners, and in that sense, the acquisition makes sense.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
#Lung Cancer#Cancer Research#Cancer Treatment#Fda Approval#Ipo#Uc San Diego#University Of Washington#Rutgers#University Of Basel#Md Anderson Cancer Center
Seeking Alpha

Syros Pharmaceuticals Is A Buy As New Trials Start

Tamibarotene Phase 2 AML data is expected in 2022. In the high risk/high reward world of small, clinical stage pharmaceutical companies, one of my favorites is Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS). Syros is focused on controlling gene expression as a potential cure for cancers. Its leading pipeline candidate tamibarotene is in a trial to treat MDS (myelodysplastic syndromes) could apply for FDA approval in 2024. The recently started AML trial could generate data in late 2022, leading to another FDA application in 2024. A newer drug, SY-5609, is moving into multiple Phase 2 trials and is being given early tests by Roche. SY-2102, a specialty drug, should both report data in 2022 and initiate its Phase 3 trial. The period between now and 2025 should be relatively event rich, perhaps giving the stock price a boost if events are positive.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Weather Channel

Plant-based Antiviral Treatment Effective for All Strains of COVID-19: Study

A plant-based antiviral treatment for COVID-19 has found to be effective at treating all strains of COVID-19, even the highly infectious Delta variant. Scientists at the University of Nottingham in the UK found that the Delta variant, compared with other recent strains, showed the highest ability to multiply in cells and was most able to spread to neighbouring cells directly.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
PLANetizen

CDC: Time to Rethink Herd Immunity

“If you really want true herd immunity, where you get a blanket of protection over the country ... you want about 75 to 85 percent of the country to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease scientist, in an interview with a Vox on Dec. 15, 2020.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Motley Fool

4 Top Dividend Payers of the S&P 500

These top dividend stocks offer above-average yields compared to the average one in the S&P 500. They also boast exceptional dividend growth track records as all four qualify as Dividend Aristocrats. Their dividend growth streaks appear likely to continue. There are hundreds of dividend-paying stocks in the S&P 500. They...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

23andMe: No Surprises With Recent Earnings, But Long-Term Story Remains Positive

23andMe recently reported quarterly results which held no major surprises as the company continues to build out its DNA-based reports available to consumers. 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) reported their first earnings as a public company, and while the earnings themselves were nothing spectacular, the long-term potential absolutely remains intact. Revenue growth of 7% was a little shy of expectations, but the growth story remains in the company's 40+ drug products and therapeutics that have yet to be monetized. Realistically, the company's massive data sets and collaboration with GSK should yield at least one successful drug, which could ultimately propel the stock much higher over the long term.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

UserTesting IPO: Testing The Market

UserTesting is the latest human insight and experience management firm going public. UserTesting (NYSE:USER) is the latest human insight and experience provider that has gone public, and unlike many "peers", this public offering has started on a soft foot which surprises me. Given the pace of growth and the current sales multiples, I do see relative appeal increasing rapidly here, as a small speculative position seems warranted.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Braze IPO: Bracing For Too High Valuations

Braze has seen a very strong public debut. Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) has gone public, and this engagement platform has received a very warm welcome by the market. The company has seen rapid growth as customers love the engagement platform to better and interact with customers in a human-alike way. This drives adoption of the service, and as growth is very strong, investors have been aggressively bidding up the share in the first day of trading.
Seeking Alpha

Week 47 MDA Breakout Stocks - November 2021: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

Two new Breakout Stocks for Week 47 with better than 10% short-term upside potential. The ETF/ETN forecast section now goes out in a separate article. The Weekly Breakout Forecast continues my doctoral research analysis on MDA breakout selections over more than 6 years. This subset of the different portfolios I regularly analyze has now reached over 230 weeks of public selections as part of this ongoing live forward-testing research.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

