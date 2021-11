The Mendocino Volunteer Fire Department recently celebrated a noteworthy milestone for several of its members while welcoming newcomers to their rank and file. This past summer, MVFD awarded 20-year pins to Dirk Dooley, David Lindstrom, and John Paul McMillan. These volunteers have sacrificed valuable time away from work and family to serve the town of Mendocino for two decades responding to multiple thousand emergencies for our local residents, tourists escaping to Mendocino, and the greater citizens of California by participating in mutual aid requests across county lines. These firefighters have dedicated countless hours in training and fostering the growth of those who have come after them in an effort to create a robust fire department.

MENDOCINO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO