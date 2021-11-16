ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown, TN

Shelby County Health Department responds as some suburban school districts defy mask mandates

localmemphis.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCHD said it's investigating & documenting complaints...

www.localmemphis.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelby County, TN
Health
Germantown, TN
Health
Germantown, TN
Government
City
Germantown, TN
Shelby County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Shelby County, TN
Local
Tennessee Health
NBC News

Warrants issued for man after gun discharges at Atlanta airport

Warrants have been issued for a man who fled after a gun discharged during a search of his luggage at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport, causing panicked travelers to flee and briefly halting departures Saturday afternoon, officials said. About 1:30 p.m., a transportation security officer was checking a passenger's bag after...
ATLANTA, GA
The Hill

Deal reached to reinstate ousted prime minister in Sudan, officials say

A deal reportedly has been brokered in Sudan to reinstate the ousted prime minister weeks after the nation's military led a coup that drove him out of power. A source close to Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok told Reuters on Sunday that the leader is on board with the deal, under which all political detainees would be freed, to stop the bloodshed. Limitations on Hamdok’s movement have been cleared by the Sudanese military, according to Reuters, and the security forces that were ordered to watch outside his home have been dismissed.
WORLD
NBC News

'More Bubbas, no Black pastors': Attorney for man accused of killing Arbery decried as racist

Before the murder trial began for the three white men accused in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, who was Black, race was expected to be a major theme in the case. Jurors were asked whether they supported Black Lives Matter, whether they had participated in any racial justice demonstrations and whether they considered the Confederate flag to be racist. All but one Black person was struck from the jury. Eleven of the 12 jurors selected are white.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Mandates#Schd

Comments / 0

Community Policy