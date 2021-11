Architects 49 designs a dwelling in thailand dubbed ‘diagonal house’ in celebration of its client’s love for tropical architecture. they wanted something in the team’s signature style, but also something unique and never seen from the studio before. intrigued and eager to create a sense of familiarity in a work that is different and new, the team looked to its past works and proceeded to design with a twist. in fact, the design team literally twisted the core of the house to achieve a new design that fits into its natural context, especially the surrounding slopes and trees.

VISUAL ART ・ 9 DAYS AGO