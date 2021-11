Cásarez's Leadership at Houston Forensic Science Center. Cásarez served on the Houston Forensic Science Center board for seven years, four as chair. During her service, she helped transform Houston's scandal-ridden crime lab into a world-recognized forensic center. The board was set up in 2012 by then-Mayor Annise Parker to govern the crime lab after the Houston Police Department relinquished control of it. A local government corporation was established to create an independent lab following recommendations from the National Academy of Sciences.

