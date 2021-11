We are so excited to find out that Texarkana is now in the Semi-Finals to win $25,000 to give the Amtrak area downtown a very, very, very much needed makeover. We've seen a lot of great renovations and improvements going on in downtown Texarkana. Now we really have a chance to win that facelift for our Amtrak Area in the Union Station building downtown. All we have to do is vote online!

TEXARKANA, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO