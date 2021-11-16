Eric Pye obituary

Eric Pye made toys for his sons from recycled junk, and later kitted out his allotment by re-using curtain poles, towel rails and an old trampoline frame

My friend Eric Pye, who has died aged 67, was an adult educator who was passionate about creating fairness in the world. He was also an inventive recycler who found ways to re-use everything, from clothes to towel rails.

Eric described himself as “peasant class”. He was born in Rainford, near St Helens, now in Merseyside, to Edith (nee Harrison) and Horace Pye, and grew up on their tenanted farm without electricity, inside toilet or bathroom.

At Ormskirk grammar school, where he was bullied about his humble upbringing, he became a rebel and was expelled, though one of his teachers was able to ensure he sat his O-levels. He then attended sixth form at Wade Deacon grammar in Widnes.

He always said that he arrived at East London Poly (now the University of East London) with all his life’s possessions in a single plastic bag. He graduated in biophysical science in 1976.

In 1979 he started work at the Blackfriars Adult Literacy Project and soon became one of its coordinators. It was this experience that inspired him to move into a career in adult education.

His accommodation at the time was squats in Brixton and Islington, where he became adept at avoiding waste, making sure everything was used or re-used as something else.

After travelling to South America and Russia in the early 1980s, Eric and his partner, Jean Ireland, moved to Sheffield, where in 1984 he became education manager for Nacro, the charity working with offenders to reduce crime. After six years there he became manager of the school governor support service at Sheffield city council. In addition, he took up a role in the council’s advice and reconciliation service, working with schools to help resolve conflicts, and touching the lives of thousands of children and parents. He retired in 2013.

With Jean he had two sons, Daniel and Ben, to whom he was a playful and loving dad, inventing games and making all sorts of toys – shadow puppets, Thunderbirds outfits and models – from recycled junk.

After Eric and Jean separated, he became a life partner Jan Novitzky, an adult educator. In retirement they took up modern jive dancing and travelled extensively. Eric also joined a choir and captained a team for his local bowls club, Whiteley Woods, where he brought new ideas to a restrained and quiet game, creating the Wobbly Woods intra-club tournament. He often sported a bandana for matches.

He was also a keen and creative allotmenteer. His self-built shed was replete with a living roof on which various old plastic animals roamed. The plot was peopled with prizewinning scarecrows – ballroom dancers, Jimi Hendrix, a biker and a suffragette. Eric bought nothing, supporting his vegetables with curtain poles, towel rails and even an old trampoline frame.

Eric is survived by Jan, Daniel and Ben, his brother, Keith, and nephews, Dean and Michael.