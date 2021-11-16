Election results remain unchanged after counties release official vote count

After election canvassing has been completed by both Riley and Pottawatomie counties, official election results remain unchanged.

The counties on Monday released the official vote count for all local elections, including the Manhattan-Ogden school board and Manhattan City Commission races.

For Manhattan-Ogden school board election, board member Karla Hagemeister remained in front with a final count of 4,615 votes, followed by Christine Weixelman with 4,426 and Jayme Morris-Hardman with 4,410.

The candidates who didn't win a seat are Teresa Parks with 4,276 votes, Betty Mattingly-Ebert with 4,164 and Steven Ruzzin with 3,802.

Manhattan City Commission race results also remained unchanged after canvassing.

Commissioner Usha Reddi remains first with 3,638 votes, followed by Mayor Wynn Butler with 3,548 and John Matta with 3,313.

Commissioner Aaron Eastabrook remained on the outside looking in with 2,845 votes, followed by Kaleb James with 2,518, Monica Macfarlane with 2,300, Rich Jankovich with 2,171 and Marcus Kidd with 1,139.