The Flash Gets Plenty of Help From Other DC Heroes in the Season 8 Premiere Event

 5 days ago
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for The Flash Season 8. The fastest man alive makes an epic comeback on Nov. 16 in the eighth season premiere of The Flash. And Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) quite literally hits the ground running, as Season 8 kicks off with the "Armageddon" special. With...

TVLine

The Flash and The Atom Brace for 'Armageddon' in Photos From 5-Part Team-Up Event Opener

Ray Palmer aka The Atom is here to lend The Flash a big hand in a first flurry of photos from the speedster series’ five-part “Armageddon” event. Kicking off Season 8 of The CW’s The Flash on Nov. 16 at 8/7c, the team-up event — airing across five consecutive Tuesday nights — finds Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen recruiting a cavalcade of superfriends including Brandon Routh’s Ray Palmer/The Atom (formerly of Legends of Tomorrow) as well as Javicia Leslie’s Batwoman, Chyler Leigh’s Sentinel (from Supergirl), Katherine McNamara’s Mia Smoak (from Arrow), Cress Williams’ Black Lightning and Osric Chau’s Ryan Choi (from the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event). That assembly of heroes will face an extraterrestrial threat led by Defiance alum Tony Curran’s Despero, while Arrowverse vets Tom Cavanagh and Neal McDonough will reprise their respective villainous roles of Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash and Damien Darhk. Want scoop on The Flash, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.
tvinsider.com

‘The Flash’ Season 8 Premiere: Brandon Routh Returns as Ray Palmer for ‘Armageddon’ (PHOTOS)

Team Flash is getting help from a familiar face when the five-part event “Armageddon” kicks off on November 16. Brandon Routh is back in the Arrowverse as Ray Palmer/The Atom in The Flash Season 8 premiere. (Routh started on Arrow, moved over to Legends of Tomorrow, where he was a series regular until Season 5, and guest starred on The Flash in and out of crossovers.)
Deadline

‘Batwoman’: First Look At Nicole Kang As Poison Ivy In CW Series

We’re getting the first look at Nicole Kang (Dr. Mary Hamilton) as Poison Ivy in the CW’s Batwoman. See the image below. After being infected by a missing “Bat Trophy” – a mysterious thorn – Mary’s journey culminates next week in the Nov. 24 midseason finale “Double Trouble” episode as she fully transforms into the supervillain. In the Nov. 17 episode we learned that Mary had been infected by one of Pam Isley’s vines, and now “the selfless and caring Mary Hamilton (Kang) we’ve come to know and love is taking a backseat to a pernicious and virulent version of herself. No...
TechRadar

How to watch The Flash season 8 online from anywhere

Barry Allen is back in a flash and facing an even bigger threat this season. But he won’t be alone, because, in a thrilling 5-episode crossover, we’ll see the speedster recruit a legion of Arrowverse characters like Black Lightning and Batwoman to help prevent hell on Earth. Prepare for more fast-paced action and fun as we explain how to watch The Flash season 8 online from anywhere now.
Cosmopolitan

Are We Getting Another Season of 'The Flash'? Everything We Know About a Possible Season 9

The Flash is finally sprinting back to our screens, but now that it's back for season 8, many fans are wondering if this will be the finale for DC's beloved speedster. It might be early to think about a potential season 9 of The Flash, but we already know that not everything in the DC universe lasts forever. Fans recently had to say goodbye to Arrow, Supergirl, and Black Lightning. Does that mean The Flash is next?
Distractify

'The Flash' Season 8 Already Has More Than One Villain, and They're All Major Threats

Potentially the biggest event on television, The CW’s The Flash is kicking off its eighth season with a five-episode crossover event titled Armageddon. Yes, that means there will be five episodes telling one major story, so watching it in its entirety will basically be like watching two The Flash movies. And what does every big bad superhero flick need? A big bad villain.
justjaredjr.com

'Riverdale' Kicks Off 5-Episode Season 6 Premiere Event in 'Rivervale'

The five-episode season premiere event for Riverdale is kicking off TONIGHT (November 16) on The CW!. The series returns for it’s sixth season on the network, and introduces Rivervale. Here’s a synopsis: Following the explosion that ended Season Five, a new day dawns in the town of RiverVALE, where everything...
tvseriesfinale.com

The Flash: Season Eight Viewer Votes

Will Barry and his team run out of gas in the eighth season of the The Flash TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Flash is cancelled or renewed for season nine. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the eighth season episodes of The Flash here.
thestreamable.com

How to Watch “The Flash” Season 8 Premiere Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

When it comes to DC comic conversions, The CW is the best place to look. A host of DC properties have already made the jump to live-action series thanks in large part to this network. One of the first DC series to make the jump to television was “The Flash”, and it’s about to make a comeback for its eighth season. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.
The Staten Island Advance

How to watch ‘The Flash’ season 8: Time, channel, premiere date, trailer, stream for free

Season 8 of “The Flash” begins on The CW Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). You can also stream the show on FuboTV (7-day free trial). The series, inspired DC Comics, follows Barry Allen, who was struck by lightning and given the power of speed. In the previous season, Allen was battling villains Godspeed and Eobard Thawne, aka Reverse-Flash.
purewow.com

The Final Season of ‘This Is Us’ Gets an Official Premiere Date

We hope you're ready, This Is Us fans, because the sixth—and final—season of the NBC drama is right around the corner. Yesterday, NBC released their midseason programming schedule, and the news came with the official release date for the final season of This Is Us. According to the network, season 6 will premiere on January 4 at 9 p.m. ET.
TheWrap

‘Riverdale’ Season 6 Premiere Loses 45% of Viewers From Last Season’s Start

”The Flash“ Season 8 premiere holds up a bit better. The CW brought back “Riverdale” (in an alternate reality) and “The Flash” (for possibly the final season) on Tuesday, though it didn’t change the network’s ranking among broadcasters. “Riverdale” struggled a bit more than its lead-in, losing 45% of last season’s premiere viewers. “The Flash” Season 8 premiere was down 24% from its Season 7 start.
Distractify

Showtime Execs Talk ‘Dexter: New Blood’ and the Potential for Season 2

Everyone’s favorite vigilante serial killer is back on our TV screens, but for how long? Will there be a Season 2 of Dexter: New Blood?. It must be a tempting prospect for Showtime, since the Nov. 7 New Blood premiere drew an estimated 2.2 million viewers across linear and streaming platforms, marking the most-watched scripted drama premiere on cable channel of the year thus far, according to Deadline.
