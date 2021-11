Jorge Masvidal was forced out of his fight with Leon Edwards due to injury. It seems that Conor McGregor is not particularly happy to see that happen, and has lashed out. There have been talks of a fight between McGregor and Masvidal for a while, considering the fact that they are two of the biggest stars in the sport. They have gone back and forth on a number of occasions, but for the most part it has been relatively friendly banter.

UFC ・ 9 DAYS AGO