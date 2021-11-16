ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unsurprisingly, ‘Teen Mom’ Has Featured a Lot of Arrests Over the Years

Cover picture for the article

We have an obsession with wild reality TV. For whatever reason, we're drawn to the shallows and love seeing how people deal with them, which could be why we seem to have such a steady love for shows like Teen Mom, which has featured a number of arrests on the...

HollywoodLife

‘Teen Mom OG’ Recap: Cheyenne Floyd Gives Birth & Taylor McKinney Betrays Maci Bookout

The Nov. 16 episode of ‘Teen Mom OG’ was bittersweet — viewers saw the birth of a baby, but they also witnessed a heated fight between Taylor and Maci. Cheyenne Floyd gave birth to baby Ace during the Nov. 16 episode of Teen Mom OG, and it was heartwarming to see. She had her mom, stepdad and Zach Davis in the room with her, while other family members watched on a video call. Tears were shed, and little Ryder said her baby brother looks like a “prince”, so it was precious all around. But what made the episode even sweeter for Cheyenne was the return of her ex and Ryder’s dad, Cory Wharton. He finished filming The Challenge just in time to come home and meet little Ace. Ryder was also super thrilled to see him again.
Page Six

‘Teen Mom OG’ star Amber Portwood did drugs while pregnant, ex claims

Amber Portwood’s ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon is accusing the “Teen Mom OG” star of using drugs while she was pregnant with their son, James. Glennon, 37, alleged in court documents obtained by The US Sun Tuesday that his reality star ex, 31, has a “history of substance abuse, even while pregnant with and subsequently caring for the minor child herein.”
HollywoodLife

‘Teen Mom OG’: Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra Reunite With Daughter Carly After 2 Years

Tears were shed during the Nov. 9 episode of ‘Teen Mom OG’, when Catelynn and Tyler finally reunited with their eldest daughter, Carly, two years after their last visit. The Nov. 9 episode of Teen Mom OG was a fun one for Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra, but it also featured a lot of tears due to their bittersweet reunion with eldest daughter Carly, 12. Before this reunion, Catelynn and Tyler hadn’t seen Carly in two years, so their moms and Catelynn’s grandma went along for the ride, too.
Us Weekly

‘Teen Mom OG’ and ‘Teen Mom 2’ Mugshots: A Timeline With Jenelle Evans, Amber Portwood and More

Busted! Multiple members of the Teen Mom franchise have run into trouble with the law. While some, including Jenelle Evans and Amber Portwood, have posed for the camera on multiple occasions, other stars’ mugshots, including Farrah Abraham and Adam Lind, have not been released by authorities. (Abraham was arrested for a DUI in Omaha, Nebraska, in March 2013, and Lind’s most recent arrest was in December 2017 after Chelsea Houska’s ex violated his probation for a no-contact order).
Popculture

'Teen Mom 2' Jenelle Evans Explains Severity of Ongoing Cancer Concern

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans opened up on Instagram about a potentially cancerous skin condition that she is currently dealing with, posting pictures of a dark spot that was recently removed and was tested for cancer. Evans was clearly freaked out by the experience and was turning to her Instagram followers for support. "I don't have any other pics, but this was the 'freckle' removed due to asymmetry, and half of it turned dark brown," she wrote in one of the photos that she posted on her Instagram story.
HollywoodLife

‘Teen Mom OG’ Preview: Gary Seeks Advice On Amber Portwood & Daughter Leah’s Relationship – Watch

Gary will seek advice on how to help daughter Leah during the Nov. 9 episode of ‘Teen Mom OG’. Watch an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek, here!. Amber Portwood‘s relationship with her 12-year-old daughter, Leah, is in bad shape at the moment, but during the Nov. 9 episode of Teen Mom OG, Amber’s ex Gary Shirley will seek advice from a counselor on ways he can potentially help.
Popculture

'Teen Mom': Catelynn Lowell Shares Status of Relationship With Daughter Carly After Recent Reunion

On the latest episode of Teen Mom OG, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra got to reunite with their daughter Carly. The Teen Mom stars, who placed Carly up for adoption when they were teenagers, got to see their daughter for the first time in nearly two years. In advance of the episode, Lowell spoke with E! News about the special moment and opened up about the status of her relationship with Carly.
Modesto Bee

Teen arrested in shooting that left ex’s 16-year-old boyfriend dead, Arizona cops say

A 16-year-old is dead after being shot multiple times in a dispute with his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend, Arizona police said. The name of the victim has not been released. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, outside a QuikTrip convenience store on Watson Road in Buckeye, the Buckeye Police Department said in a news release. The town is just west of Phoenix.
New York Post

NYC judge has another teen he went easy on re-arrested

A Bronx judge with a history of dumping suspected violent criminals back on the street saw his kid-glove bail stance backfire again last week — when a teen charged with nearly killing an 80-year-old veteran was back behind bars after being busted with a loaded gun. Darryl Burnett, 17, was...
The Hollywood Gossip

Amber Portwood: I've Got a Mental Illness, Okay?!?

Amber Portwood doesn't always come across as the most stable individual on social media. She can get very emotional very easily and she can curse a lot and she can just rant and rave to a rather disturbing degree; most recently, for example, trashing all the stupid f-cks out there who dare to judge her.
The Hollywood Gossip

Mackenzie McKee: Everyone on Teen Mom Hates Me Just Because I'm Racist!

Mackenzie McKee has created quite the scandal for herself. Are you surprised? Because at this point, this kind of thing really shouldn't come as a shock. This week, the Teen Mom OG cast filmed the reunion show for this season, and we saw some photos from the set being posted on social media -- photos that showed Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, Amber Portwood, and Cheyenne Floyd posing together.
