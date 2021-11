The use of robotics and automation in the service industry has been floated around as a possibility for years. From self-driving delivery vehicles to kiosks that remember orders, thoughts about automation and robotics replacing workers has hovered over the sector, with glimpses here and there of what might be coming. This type of artificial intelligence and technology isn’t new—countries like China, Japan, and South Korea have been utilizing automated service bots for years.

