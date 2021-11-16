ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Non-discrimination regs, lobbyists, but not apartment complex approved by commission

By George Eskola
 5 days ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The plan would have meant a lot more homes off Pleasant Home Road. Developers looking for a change of zoning to allow 190 apartments off the busy street.

Residents from nearby subdivisions turned out to tell city leaders no, and on a six to four vote the project was denied.

Non-Discrimination Ordinance passes, Mayor Davis reacts

“So many residential neighborhoods in that area and it’s two lane and that many apartments being built that’s another 300 cars a day going in and out I just cannot support it,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

But commissioners did support creating a non-discrimination ordinance.

This has the Compliance Department taking the lead on complaints of discrimination at city businesses. Commissioner heard from other cities with N-D-O’s and were told complaints are not common.

“That’s where my apprehension came from was there a real need but at this point let’s go ahead let’s make it happen and hope we never have to use it,” said Commissioner Alvin Mason.

But what commissioners want to use is a lobbying firm, to bang the drum on the city’s behalf to work lawmakers in Atlanta, but also Washington D.C.

Non discrimination ordinance advances

“Not just Atlanta we need both of them we need them in both places the more our voices are being heard because a lot of time when the money comes down the federal level it stops at the state level,” said Commissioner Ben Hasan.

Augusta commissioners want the lobbyists but right now the exact cost of hiring them is not known.

City leaders also approving the 2021 city budget that includes a big increase in spending thanks to the American Rescue act.

The commission is voting to re-appoint all members of the Coliseum Authority.

Augusta plans to receive $25 million from infrastructure package

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Augusta-Richmond County is expected to receive $25 million as part of the federal infrastructure bill approved by President Joe Biden this week. The city’s engineering department already has projects lined up that could use the funding. “There are projects that will come out to $350 or $400 million that I can […]
AUGUSTA, GA
Vaccines available in Emanuel County

EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — A vaccination clinic is happening in Emanuel County Saturday, November 20. It will take place from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Emanuel County Health Center at 50 Ga-56 in Swainsboro. All vaccinations will be offered including flu and COVID vaccines for ages 5 and older. Pfizer and Moderna […]
EMANUEL COUNTY, GA
Kids over 5 now eligible for Augusta’s vaccine incentive program

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Now that kids over the age of 5 are able to vaccinated, they are also eligible for the City’s incentive program. According to the City Administrator’s Office, each child vaccinated through the program will get a $100 gift card as long as they have a legal guardian with them. They will […]
AUGUSTA, GA
