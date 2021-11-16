ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

AEW Dynamite Preview Looks at The Fallout From Full Gear

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s AEW Dynamite will deal with the fallout from this past weekend’s...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Star Lands Regular Role On ABC Series

It’s a bonus. Wrestlers are a lot of things, but to outsiders, they are often called actors who are pretending to do a lot of things on any given show. Somehow that rarely turns into success in the acting world, though every now and then you see someone getting a chance to show what they can do in Hollywood. Now it seems that we will be seeing that again with a prominent WWE star.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Stars Injured At Full Gear?

Eddie Kingston and Malakai Black didn’t appear at this morning’s Big Event convention in New York City, according to PWInsider. It was announced to fans they weren’t there due to injuries sustained at last night’s AEW Full Gear. On last night’s show, Malakai Black teamed up with Andrade El Idolo...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Original Plans For Cody Rhodes At AEW Full Gear

We’re only a few days away from AEW’s annual Full Gear pay-per-view, and Cody Rhodes is set to team up with PAC to take on the team of Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo at the event. Cody Rhodes has been feuding with Malakai Black, and PAC has been feuding...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

AEW Dynamite Viewership Increases With Go-Home Episode Before Full Gear

AEW Dynamite aired the final episode before Full Gear, and they had a lot going on. The night featured plenty of stars and Bryan Danielson battled Rocky Romero in the opening contest with Kenny Omega forcing Hangman Page to literally sign his AEW World Title contract in blood to conclude the night. How did the viewership turn out?
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
aiptcomics

PTW Wrestling Podcast episode 177: AEW Full Gear 2021 Preview

Subscribe to PTW, AIPT’s official wrestling podcast:. Support us on Patreon for just $2 a month and join our exclusive Discord!. Buy the PTW Mucho Respect shirt on the AIPT Store!. The moment may finally be upon us. This weekend, AEW Full Gear goes down at the Target Center in...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Tony Khan Hypes Full Gear On ‘AEW Unrestricted’ Podcast, AEW Dynamite Highlights

AEW President Tony Khan was the featured guest on this week’s “AEW Unrestricted” podcast. You can check that out below:. “AEW FULL GEAR is live from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota this Saturday, November 13th, and it might be the most stacked PPV card in AEW history! AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan returns to break down the exciting matchups with Ref Aubrey and special guest co-host Excalibur! All four Championships are on the line in the first pay-per-view to feature this version of AEW’s star-studded roster – Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page in a World Championship match years in the making; CM Punk and Eddie Kingston square off in a highly emotional singles match; Darby Allin takes on MJF for the first time ever in AEW; Dr. Britt Baker DMD defends the Women’s title against Tay Conti; FTR attempt to reclaim the Tag Team Championship from the Lucha Brothers; and it’s an epic Minneapolis Street Fight between the Inner Circle and Scorpio Sky, All Ego Ethan Page and American Top Team’s Dan Lambert, Andrei Arlovski, and Junior Dos Santos.”
WWE
FanSided

AEW Dynamite Superlative Awards, Nov 10: CHAOS before Full Gear

In a go-home episode of AEW Dynamite leading into Full Gear where everyone deserves an award, only a select few can receive them. AEW is days away from Full Gear, and no one better builds to their pay-per-views than Tony Khan and company. Everything has been at max intensity for several weeks, but the quiet and chilling moments of the go-home AEW Dynamite show are the moments that really build characters and stories.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

VIDEO: Watch The “Road To” AEW Full Gear Special

As you all know by now, AEW Full Gear will be taking place this Saturday night. As usual, AEW has released their “Road To” video that previews the matches taking place at the pay-per-view event. You can check that out below:
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aew Dynamite#Combat#Tnt
411mania.com

Updated Betting Odds For AEW Full Gear

The latest betting odds are out for AEW Full Gear this weekend, with Hangman Page a heavy favorite to defeat Kenny Omega. You can see the odds below, sent to us via BetOnline:. Kenny Omega (c): +400 (4/1) AEW Women World Championship. Britt Baker D.M.D. (c): -1000 (1/1) Tay Conti:...
COMBAT SPORTS
CBS Sports

2021 AEW Full Gear card, matches, start time, PPV preview, location, date

AEW pay-per-views have become standout dates on the professional wrestling calendar since the promotion launched and Saturday's Full Gear is no different. The card is stacked with big matches, topped by the long-awaited AEW world title match between champion Kenny Omega and Adam Page. Almost all of AEW's top stars...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Sports
wmmr.com

AEW 2021 Full Gear Recap

James Stewart and Mike Riley recap All Elite Wrestling’s Full Gear Pay Per View Event. They also share thoughts on the upcoming WWE Survivor Series event. Wrestling Inside the Ropes is brought to you by Boom Boom Games in Billerica, MA. Check them out on line at. or in person.
WWE
Bleacher Report

Quick Takes on AEW Full Gear 2021 Fallout, Future of The Elite, Heel Owens, More

Full Gear 2021 continued the trend of strong shows from All Elite Wrestling as of late.Credit: All Elite Wrestling. After much anticipation, AEW Full Gear 2021 delivered the goods when it mattered most. The exciting evening was capped off by Adam Page finally unseating Kenny Omega as AEW world champion...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WInc Daily: Lucha House Party’s WWE Release, AEW Full Gear Preview

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes. The news and mailbag portion of the show stream live Monday-Friday at 5 pm EST on our YouTube and social channels!
WWE
Bleacher Report

Biggest Takeaways from AEW Full Gear 2021 Results

All Elite Wrestling presented its Full Gear pay-per-view Saturday night, live from Minneapolis on B/R, a show that altered its course for the foreseeable future. A new world champion was crowned in the night's main event, as "Hangman" Adam Page overcame his self-consciousness and professional disappointments to defeat Kenny Omega and ascend to the top of the company.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Full Gear 2021 Live Coverage And Results

It’s time for what is likely going to be one of the best AEW shows in history as the card is stacked. AEW has shown that they can put together an awesome card and then deliver on the potential. I’m looking forward to more than a few things on the show and that is a great feeling to have. Let’s get to it.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

AEW Rampage Viewership For Go-Home Show Before Full Gear Doesn’t Look Good

AEW brought a live episode of Rampage for fans this week as they prepared for Full Gear. The show was packed full of wrestling, but how did the viewership turn out. According to Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast’s Andrew Zarian, AEW Rampage’s November 12th episode pulled a fast national number of 480,000 viewers. That is down 20% from the previous week. They also scored about 232,000 viewers in the key 18 to 49 demographic, a 21% drop from the previous week.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy