AEW Dynamite Preview Looks at The Fallout From Full Gear

AEW President Tony Khan was the featured guest on this week’s “AEW Unrestricted” podcast. You can check that out below:. “AEW FULL GEAR is live from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota this Saturday, November 13th, and it might be the most stacked PPV card in AEW history! AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan returns to break down the exciting matchups with Ref Aubrey and special guest co-host Excalibur! All four Championships are on the line in the first pay-per-view to feature this version of AEW’s star-studded roster – Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page in a World Championship match years in the making; CM Punk and Eddie Kingston square off in a highly emotional singles match; Darby Allin takes on MJF for the first time ever in AEW; Dr. Britt Baker DMD defends the Women’s title against Tay Conti; FTR attempt to reclaim the Tag Team Championship from the Lucha Brothers; and it’s an epic Minneapolis Street Fight between the Inner Circle and Scorpio Sky, All Ego Ethan Page and American Top Team’s Dan Lambert, Andrei Arlovski, and Junior Dos Santos.”

