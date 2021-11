India will be repealing its three hugely controversial farm laws by the end of this month, more than a year after the start of widespread protests against them, announced prime minister Narendra Modi on Friday. The laws led tens of thousands of protesters to march on the capital Delhi last November, beginning a sit-in protest that has caused huge physical disruption, blocked the government’s legislative agenda and led to the deaths of hundreds of farmers. In an address to the nation on Friday morning, Mr Modi said: “We tried our best to explain to farmers. We were even ready to...

