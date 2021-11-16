ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Peloton Interactive soars after capital raise overhang cleared

By Clark Schultz
Seekingalpha.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) ended the day up 15.50% after the company raised new capital. Baird analyst Jonathan Komp...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Crypto stocks underperform as Bitcoin slides even after some solid earnings

Crypto-related stocks - primarily crypto miners - that recently posted earnings, signal mixed results, though it appears most are seeing increased costs hurting profitability as they continue ramping up crypto mining production, accumulating Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and buying equipment. The group includes miners Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT), Hut 8...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Lightning eMotors: Why The Stock Declined And What To Expect Going Into 2022

A big slowdown in revenue growth caused by supply chain issues is causing Lightning eMotors to come way short of expectations. They keep disappointing. Despite some headlines that Lightning eMotors (ZEV) reported a good earnings, the stock quickly gave back the gains and has performed poorly since the earnings release. ZEV lost ~8% of value since earnings.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Shopify is building the infrastructure of e-commerce for millions of businesses worldwide. Texas Instruments' growing free cash flow and dividend yield make it a great investment. With the stock market sitting close to new highs amid rising inflation and tight supply chains, picking the right stocks is starting to feel...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overhang#Peloton Interactive
Seekingalpha.com

QYLD: People Love To Criticise But QYLD Can Deliver Strong Income In Down Markets

QYLD is an ETF from Global X with a specific focus on generating income through writing covered calls on the Nasdaq 100 index. A member of the Seeking Alpha community reached out to me and asked if I thought the Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) could still generate large amounts of income in down markets. This is an interesting question that I answered privately, but I wanted to discuss this in an article as QYLD has become a topic of conversation among income investors. Some investors like me like the mechanics behind how QYLD operates, and some see it as too risky because it deals with writing call options. I have read some of the bearish articles and many negative comments, which were well thought out and articulated.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why This Investor Is Buying Tesla Stock Following Pullback

Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock has been trending higher over the last month as momentum traders pile into the name. Although the stock is still up more than 20% over a one-month period, it has pulled back about 10% from recent highs. NewEdge Wealth's Rob Sechan decided to buy Tesla shares...
STOCKS
CNBC

What Jim Cramer is watching in the market, including an energy stock that could crush it

Sticking my neck out to say that Workday (WDAY) should be bought…this quarter was a very strong one, and the pipeline is the best it has been in ages... I think the stock ran up because there were three straight days of upgrades...I have interviewed CEO Aneel Bhusri literally dozens of times and he was the most ebullient I can recall him on Mad last night... they are winning every jump ball... Piper raises price target.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Westport News

Why is capital raising not immediate after pitching an investor?

If you are in your early stages and you are close to your first capital raise, you should know that you will not get resources in the first pitch you make in front of investors and that once you have convinced that you have a great company to be invested by some of them, the capital that you will receive will not be obtained immediately. No one will write you a check after you first submitted your project.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

WeWork gains after added as a new best idea long at Hedgeye

WeWork (NYSE:WE) rose 3% after Hedgeye added it as a new best idea long. WeWork (WE) EBITDAR could more than double y/y in FY22, which may lead to a more than 2x in the stock price, according to Hedgeye analyst Rob Simone. This degree of growth would also likely result...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Squarespace stock set for second-straight double-digit decline after 'disappointment' with investor day

Shares of Squarespace Inc. are on track to register their second-straight double-digit percentage decline Friday as analysts continued to weigh in on the company's analyst-day commentary. Shares are off 10.8% in Friday trading after falling 12% in Thursday's session. While the company outlined its opportunities in commerce during the Thursday event, "the disappointment on the day proved to the company's long-term margin guidance pointing to very little, if any, free-cash flow margin leverage remaining in the business, which was below what we believe investors were expecting long term," wrote RBC Capital Markets analyst Brad Erickson late Thursday. He has a sector-perform rating on the stock and cut his price target to $39 from $48. Mizuho analyst Siti Panagrahi had a different take, writing that "a lack of guidance on long-term revenue growth likely disappointed investors, leading to share price weakness and likely keeping shares range-bound in the near-term." He noted that the company is expected to give "top-line growth guidance" on its fourth-quarter earnings call. Panagrahi rates the stock a buy but lowered his price target to $60 from $70.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Rivian Automotive pares gain after single report of underperforming range for Amazon van

Rivian Automotive (RIVN +5.0%) gives up some of its gain after a report indicates that vans tested by Amazon may have underperformed. The Information quotes one driver as saying the Rivian van's range was more limited than what the electric vehicle maker disclosed in its IPO filing. The driver claimed the battery drained about 40% quicker when the air conditioner was running.
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

What to expect with Cerence's Q4 2021 earnings?

Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, November 22nd, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (-8.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $97.92M (+7.7% Y/Y). Cerence posted a better-than-expected Q3, noting a record number of auto starts of production (SOPs) from over...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Covid Returns, Nasdaq Tops 16,000 Anyway

Stocks are due for a mixed week. The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) is about to close above 16,000 for the first time but Dow Industrials lost ground as rising Covid cases and lockdowns hit Europe. At the time of this writing (3pm EDT on Friday), the Nasdaq is up 1.3% week-over-week whilst...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

QQQ hits intraday record high as techs rally amid weakening Treasury yields

The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ), Invesco’s biggest ETF hit an intraday record high of $405.25 Friday, rising 0.75% as yields slip. The large-cap tech fund gained support from a +0.6% rise in the Nasdaq (COMP.IND), which it aims to track. The Nasdaq Composite rose amid a drop in the...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy