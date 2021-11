LITTLE ROCK – Today, President Biden signs into law the largest investment in Arkansas’s infrastructure for 100 years. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was passed recently into law with a bipartisan vote in both the House and Senate. Sadly, all of the state’s Congressional delegation voted against this once-in-a-century investment in Arkansas. In three terms, Senator John Boozman has failed to deliver any plan for Arkansas.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO