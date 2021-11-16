Spring Hill vs Emerson LIVE at 4:00

On Saturday afternoon, the college football world finally received some welcomed news about former NFL star Deion Sanders. Over the past few weeks, Sanders has been away from the sideline. The Jackson State head coach has missed a month of football as he recovers from complications after his foot surgery.
The playoffs are upon us. In a round-one matchup, Spring will take on The Woodlands on Friday night at Wood Forest Stadium. The Lions (9-1) have allowed just 19 points scored against them in their last 5 games, outscoring those opponents 247-19. Spring has averaged 49 points per game on...
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Friday night six local team battled for a trip to Camp Randall Stadium and a state championship game. Three teams won: Coleman, Reedsville and St. Mary's Springs. Here are all the scores from Friday's games featuring local teams:. DIVISION 1. Franklin 26, Appleton North 19. DIVISION...
NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans men's basketball program picked up its first victory of the 2021-22 campaign as the Privateers cruised to a 79-41 victory inside the friendly confines of the UNO Lakefront Arena in a non-conference contest against Spring Hill on Saturday afternoon. THE BASICS. FINAL SCORE: New...
SPRING GARDEN – It’s becoming a common occurrence for the Spring Garden Panthers to have multiple players step up when they need them the most. In last week’s first-round playoff win over Hatton, it was Larry Rogers’ opportunity to make several big plays. On Friday against Aliceville, it was junior Cam Welsh’s turn in the Class 2A, No. 5 Panthers’ 40-35 victory.
Radically remaking a college basketball roster isn’t exactly a new strategy during the transfer portal era, but South Alabama’s Richie Riley might have taken that to a new level this past offseason. The Jaguars open their 2021-22 schedule at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Spring Hill at the Mitchell Center with...
With family, friends, teammates and coaches filling the home side of the stands on Wednesday, Spring Hill soccer standout Jayme Dowell and baseball standouts Easton Ballard, Marshall Lipsey and Jordan Hodges locked up their college athletic and academic futures during a signing ceremony at Panther Gymnasium. Dowell will play for...
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Jermaine Marshall had 16 points and 10 rebounds off the bench to lead Samford to an 86-69 win over Division II Spring Hill. Wesley Cardet,Jr. had 14 points for Samford. Sam Davidson had 18 points for the Badgers.
College Gameday, ESPN’s traveling college football show, announced its final regular-season destination Sunday, as it will travel to Ann Arbor, Michigan for Michigan-Ohio State. Week 13 of the regular season features a myriad of intense rivalries across the country, but perhaps no rivalry is more heated than Michigan and Ohio...
We’ll have live updates from Long Beach Poly vs Upland, Jordan vs Granite Hills, Compton vs Walnut, and St. Anthony vs Katella as well as the Poly/San Dimas CIF Tennis championship. Click here for our previews.
MOBILE, Ala. – The Loyola University New Orleans men’s basketball continued its hot start to the 2021 season Tuesday night, defeating Spring Hill College, 91-66. The win moves the Wolf Pack to 5-0 overall this season with Southern States Athletic Conference play starting Tuesday in Georgia. Tuesday was the first...
Bullard’s Emily Bochow earned Most Valuable Player accolades, and Spring Hill’s Mia Traylor and Carolann Bowles earned shares of superlative honors with the release of the District 16-4A All-District Volleyball Team for the 2021 season. Traylor and Henderson’s Camille Freeman shared Most Valuable Setter honors, and Bowles shared Most Valuable...
Nicholls got to 2-2 on the young season on Friday with a 73-53 victory over Spring Hill College. Four Colonels scored in double figures in the win. See photos online. Photos by CASEY GISCLAIR | GAZETTE EDITOR.
Villanova opens up their 2021-22 campaign hosting Mount St. Mary. This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun...and remember, we cannot condone the posting of illegal streams in the game thread. If we see them posted, we will be obligated to remove them. If you need to share them, contact each other via email, Twitter, etc.
FLORENCE – Spring Garden football coach Jason Howard said he would put senior receiver Cooper Austin up against anyone in the state. There’s a reason why Howard has such confidence in Austin. On just the fifth play of the Panthers’ Class 2A state quarterfinal game against fourth-ranked Mars Hill, Austin...
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Jaren Hall had 211 of his 312 yards passing in the first half, Jakob Robinson picked off two passes in the second half and No. 14 BYU beat Georgia Southern 34-17 on Saturday night. Tyler Allgeier, the nation’s seventh-leading rusher, finished with 136 yards on 25 carries to help the Cougars […]
Minnesota Wild! Dallas Stars! This first heated matchup of the season is always special and it’s even more unique when it hasn’t happened in over a year due to the division realignment that took place last season. Wild vs. Stars. When: 7:00 p.m. CT. Where: Xcel Energy Center. TV: Bally...
