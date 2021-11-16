ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, Alabama
 8 days ago

VARIOUS LOCATIONS - RE-ROOFING

Real Estate Asset Management

Bid #: PR-060-21

Date Due: Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021

Time of bid opening: 2:30pm

CALL FOR BIDS

It is the responsibility of the BIDDER to check for, download and to include with their BID RESPONSE any and all ADDENDUMS that are issued for a specific BID issued by the City of Mobile. Failure to download and include ADDENDUM(s) in your BID RESPONSE may cause your bid to be rejected. This is a sealed bid. Any responses faxed or e-mailed will be rejected. This is a sealed bid. All responses must be submitted in a sealed envelope with the bid number on the outside of the envelope with the bid opening date. Any response that arrives improperly marked or with no bid number and opening date on the outside of the delivery or express package and opened in error will be rejected and not considered. It is the responsibility of the bidder to insure that their bid response is delivered to and received in the at the location or address specifically directed in the specification by the date and time prescribed.

Real Estate
Alabama State
Alabama Real Estate
Business
City
Local
Alabama Business
