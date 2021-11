Leave it up to the Buccaneers to not even play a game and still win… wait what?. How spoiled we've all become. It was perhaps the most topsy-turvy NFL weekend this season so far and the Bucs were happy to sit it out. By doing so, they actually rose in many rankings as some top NFC competition dropped out of a top five ranking. The Los Angeles Rams succumbed to the Derrick Henry-less Titans, boosting the AFC team further up the rankings. Buffalo also fell victim to the weirdness of the weekend, dropping out of the top five after inexplicably losing to Jacksonville.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO