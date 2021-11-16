ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

U.S. Bancorp is acquiring TravelBank, a travel and expenses platform

By kavita.kumar@startribune.com
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Bancorp is buying TravelBank, a San Francisco-based company that provides a travel and expenses platform used by clients such as DoorDash and Grubhub. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Actor Will Smith is among...

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

CubeSmart Announces Agreement to Acquire Storage West Platform

MALVERN, PA — CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) announced this week that it has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the outstanding partnership units of LAACO, Ltd., the owner of the Storage West platform for approximately $1.69 billion, which includes approximately $40.9 million of LAACO debt that will be repaid at, or shortly after, the closing. Storage West is the owner and operator of 59 self-storage assets in the highly desired western markets of Southern California (22), Phoenix (17), Las Vegas (13), and Houston (7). Two of these properties are owned by two separate joint ventures, each owned fifty percent by LAACO.
BUSINESS
Forbes

Is U.S. Bancorp Stock Fairly Valued?

U.S. Bancorp stock (NYSE: USB) has gained 30% YTD, which is higher than the 25% rise in the S&P500 over the same period. The stock is currently trading at $61 per share and has a potential upside of 10% to its fair value of $67 – Trefis’ estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s valuation. The bank posted better than expected figures in the recently released third-quarter results. It reported total revenues of $5.9 billion in the quarter – 1% lower than the year-ago period. The wholesale Banking (corporate & commercial banking) segment suffered a 13% y-o-y fall in the quarter, followed by a 2% drop in the consumer and business banking division, and a 3% decline in the wealth management business. However, the decrease in revenues was almost offset by a 3% y-o-y growth in the payment services unit. The payment services benefited from a recovery in consumer and business spending levels, leading to higher merchant processing volumes, corporate payment transaction volume, and credit card payments volumes. That said, the adjusted net income increased 29% y-o-y to $1.9 billion in the quarter, mainly due to a favorable decrease in provisions for credit losses.
STOCKS
pymnts

Travel Platform HRS Launches Citi Partnership

Corporate hospitality platform HRS has launched a partnership with Citi that will integrate the bank’s virtual payment product with HRS’s booking process, Business Travel News reported Tuesday (Nov. 16). The arrangement will see HRS embed Citi’s Virtual Card Account into its booking process in 46 markets, including China, India, Russia...
TRAVEL
thefastmode.com

Spotify to Acquire Audiobook Platform Findaway

Spotify has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Findaway, a global leader in digital audiobook distribution. Findaway works across the entire audiobook ecosystem with a platform and offerings that serve authors, publishers, and consumers of this rapidly growing industry, which is expected to grow from $3.3 billion to $15 billion by 2027. In addition to offering the largest catalog of distributed titles, Findaway has actively worked to democratize audiobooks through leading technology tools available for independent authors to create and bring their stories to life.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Minneapolis, MN
Business
City
Minneapolis, MN
naturalproductsinsider.com

Nutrition21 acquired as part of new investment platform

Top-shelf branded ingredient supplier Nutrition21 was acquired by a private equity firm intent on building an attractive ingredients holding company. Everwell Health Holdings is a new consumer health and wellness functional ingredients platform. Its mission is to actively pursue partnerships and business development opportunities with additional functional ingredient companies, and will focus on amplifying investments in clinical studies, new product development, marketing and sales.
INDUSTRY
San Diego Business Journal

Classy Acquires Virtual/Hybrid Events Platform

the giving platform that helps nonprofits connect supporters with the causes they care about, has unlocked new business growth via its first acquisition. Earlier this month, the company announced it had purchased Fondi, a virtual and hybrid events platform. The technology relaunched as Classy Live two weekends ago, said Classy CEO Christopher Himes, who called it a solution that provides its nonprofit customers with the best-in-class technology for their virtual and hybrid fundraising events.
BUSINESS
roi-nj.com

Schlesinger Group acquires Methodify digital research platform and Canadian panel

Iselin-based Schlesinger Group said Thursday that it added Methodify by Delvinia, a global automated market research platform, to its portfolio of research technology. Schlesinger has also added an online consumer panel, AskingCanadians by Delvinia, as part of the deal. “The addition of Methodify brings immediate innovative opportunities for our clients....
BUSINESS
petapixel.com

Zenfolio has Acquired Website-Building Platform Format

Zenfolio has announced that it has acquired Format, one of the leading website-building platforms and marketplace hosts primarily used by professional photographers and artists. The value and details of the transaction were not recealed. Zenfolio says that with the acquisition, the two companies now provide the most comprehensive service offering...
SOFTWARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keisuke Honda
verdictfoodservice.com

DoorDash to acquire food delivery platform Wolt for $8.1bn

DoorDash has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire multi-national food delivery platform Wolt in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $8.1bn (€7bn). Based in Helsinki, Finland, Wolt is a technology company that delivers food from restaurants as well as other goods from local stores and grocery outlets. The company currently operates in 23 countries and has a workforce of approximately 4,000 employees.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Minute Media Acquires Wazimo to Strengthen its Voltax Technology Platform

First technology acquisition to bolster audience growth, engagement and monetization tools. Minute Media, a leading global technology and content company, today announced it has acquired Wazimo, a Tel Aviv-based company with expertise in combining engaging content with advanced technology to drive audience growth and monetization. This will enhance Minute Media’s Voltax platform by adding more robust data and business intelligence products and services with an emphasis on first-party data. Leveraging these collective solutions, built by Minute Media and Wazimo, will solve some of today’s largest publishing challenges, allowing digital publishers and content creators to build, segment and grow audiences at scale.
BUSINESS
American Banker

U.S. Bancorp pledges net-zero emissions by 2050

U.S. Bancorp announced a slate of environmental goals on Wednesday, including a plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions dramatically across both its operations and the activities it finances. The $567 billion-asset company plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, with a focus on financed emissions, or those that result from...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Bancorp#Travelbank#Dreamers Vc#U S Bank
martechseries.com

commercetools Acquires the Leading Composable Frontend Platform Frontastic

First acquisition post Series C funding will help merchants accelerate move to modern commerce. commercetools, the pioneer of the headless commerce movement, today announced the acquisition of Frontastic, makers of the Composable Frontend Platform that allows brands and retailers to create outstanding shopping experiences across multiple channels. The acquisition comes after commercetools announced its Series C funding round in September as the company focuses on broadening the reach of its game-changing commerce technology for creating differentiated user experiences.
ECONOMY
HIT Consultant

Alira Health Acquires Digital Health Engagement Platform Patchai

Alira Health acquires Italy-based Patchai, a cognitive platform embedding an empathetic virtual assistant for patient engagement and real-time data collection. This marks Alira Health’s second digital health acquisition, furthering the company’s rapid expansion into patient-centric, technology-enabled solutions for healthcare providers, payers, and suppliers. Alira Health, a Framingham, MA-based health care...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
Reuters

Bezos could be $90 bln richer with Amazon breakup

NEW YORK, Nov 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Jeff Bezos is sitting on an even bigger gold mine than he thinks. His nearly 10% stake in $1.9 trillion Amazon.com (AMZN.O) is worth some $190 billion. But he could become some 50% richer if the company were to split into two parts.
BUSINESS
finovate.com

MoneyLion Acquires Creator Network and Content Platform MALKA

MoneyLion made a move today that will help it catch the eye of prospective customers and retain its existing ones. The digital bank acquired MALKA, a creator network and content platform, to help it better engage with consumers and connect with communities. MALKA was founded in 2012 and works with...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Medium acquires Knowable to bring audio to the platform

Medium’s other acquisitions this year include Projector, a browser-based graphic design tool, and Glose, a social book-reading app. As the podcasting and live audio industries expand, Knowable will help Medium cater to people seeking audio education. Warren Shaeffer, co-founder of Knowable, will join Medium as the vice president of Audio, and the rest of the Knowable team will follow. Shaeffer told TechCrunch that the Medium and Knowable teams have already begun working together on complementary initiatives and will share more details in early 2022.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rose 1.95% to $345.30 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $39.03 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy