Energy Industry

Higher prices benefiting North Dakota oil industry

By Mike Hughlett
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough North Dakota's oil production increased only slightly in September, the state has been benefiting from the same high petroleum prices that have eroded consumers' purchasing power. North Dakota churned out 1.11 million barrels of oil per day in September, up 0.5% over August, according to state data released...

