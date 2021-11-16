ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Local hospitals battle overcrowded facilities, staffing shortages

WNEM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal hospitals are battling overcrowded facilities...

www.wnem.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times Union

Amid labor shortage, hospital association asks to delay minimum staffing rules

ALBANY — A regional association representing 50 upstate New York hospitals is calling on the state Department of Health to delay implementation of new laws that will require hospitals and nursing homes around the state to establish and maintain minimum staffing levels. The Iroquois Healthcare Alliance — which represents hospital...
ALBANY, NY
beckershospitalreview.com

Mississippi hospital CNOs plea for state help amid staffing shortages

Chief nursing officers from more than 30 Mississippi hospitals sent a letter to Gov. Tate Reeves and other state leaders to notify them of forecasted bed capacity shortfalls and plea for state help in maintaining nursing staff, according to Mississippi Today. In the Nov. 5 letter, which was shared with...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Colorado Activates Hospital Crisis Plan as Staffing Dwindles

Citing burnout and dwindling ranks of workers, Colorado has activated a “crisis standards of care” hospital staffing plan giving the health care industry broad authority to fill personnel gaps as Covid-19 cases surge statewide, officials announced Tuesday. The staffing plan allows for such things as “just in time” training for...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambulances#Health Care
bizwest.com

Colorado eases hospital staffing regs to alleviate worker shortages

DENVER — Regulators with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Tuesday announced “crisis standards of care” related to hospital staffing, an effort to ease staffing shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic. November 18, 2021 at the Stadium Club in Boulder, featuring Keynote Speaker Elizabeth Garner, State Demographer for State...
COLORADO STATE
Rochester Business Journal

Area facilities for seniors trying to cope with staffing shortages

COVID-19 placed unprecedented challenges on nursing home staff, particularly nursing aides. Many chose to leave their jobs, some out of fear of exposure to COVID and some from burnout. Others chose easier work at similar paying jobs in the service sector. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nursing home employment plunged by more than 380,000 ...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Hospital overcrowding caused deaths, say Betsi Cadwaladr doctors

Patients have been dying in ambulances and waiting rooms due to overcrowding, according to doctors. Letters outlining their concerns over avoidable deaths at North Wales hospitals have been published. One letter said health board leaders "failed to address patterns of behaviour that cripple efficiency". Hospital bosses said that "ongoing challenges...
HEALTH SERVICES
News Channel Nebraska

Colorado addresses hospital staffing crisis, COVID boosters

DENVER (AP) — Colorado has reactivated crisis guidelines for staffing at healthcare systems across the state as COVID-19 hospitalizations and infections continue to rise, and state health officials said Tuesday that anyone 18 and older qualifies for a booster shot. “Crisis standards of care” allow hospitals to maximize the care...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
nbc11news.com

Staffing shortages forces home health to drop clients

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The nursing shortage is causing problems outside of big hospitals and nursing homes. In-home health care facilities are dealing with a serious staffing shortage and many local facilities are turning away clients and struggle to take care of the ones they do have. Recently, some local agencies have been forced to even drop clients that they can not care for leaving seniors and the disabled without help.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
US News and World Report

Staffing Shortage Prompts Homes for Mentally Ill to Close

Two privately-run group homes for the severely mentally ill in Rhode Island are closing at least temporarily and the residents are being moved to another facility in response to a severe staffing shortage, The Providence Journal reports that 21 residents from the Singleton House in Burrillville and the Chicoine House in Cumberland were being moved Wednesday to a temporary home in a closed state property in Smithfield.
PROVIDENCE, RI
NY1

Nurses union official discusses rallies over staffing shortages at city hospitals

NEW YORK — This week, health care workers rallied at hospitals across the city to call attention to widespread staffing shortages, which they say are compromising patient care and putting staff in unsafe situations. It also comes as concerns continue over the spread of the coronavirus. To address the shortage of workers, Gov. Andrew Hochul on Thursday announced a new SUNY and CUNY scholarship for students to get a nursing degree.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy