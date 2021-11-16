Local hospitals battle overcrowded facilities, staffing shortages

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The nursing shortage is causing problems outside of big hospitals and nursing homes. In-home health care facilities are dealing with a serious staffing shortage and many local facilities are turning away clients and struggle to take care of the ones they do have. Recently, some local agencies have been forced to even drop clients that they can not care for leaving seniors and the disabled without help.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 6 DAYS AGO