Local hospitals battle overcrowded facilities, staffing shortages

ALBANY — A regional association representing 50 upstate New York hospitals is calling on the state Department of Health to delay implementation of new laws that will require hospitals and nursing homes around the state to establish and maintain minimum staffing levels. The Iroquois Healthcare Alliance — which represents hospital...
Chief nursing officers from more than 30 Mississippi hospitals sent a letter to Gov. Tate Reeves and other state leaders to notify them of forecasted bed capacity shortfalls and plea for state help in maintaining nursing staff, according to Mississippi Today. In the Nov. 5 letter, which was shared with...
Citing burnout and dwindling ranks of workers, Colorado has activated a “crisis standards of care” hospital staffing plan giving the health care industry broad authority to fill personnel gaps as Covid-19 cases surge statewide, officials announced Tuesday. The staffing plan allows for such things as “just in time” training for...
DENVER — Regulators with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Tuesday announced “crisis standards of care” related to hospital staffing, an effort to ease staffing shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic. November 18, 2021 at the Stadium Club in Boulder, featuring Keynote Speaker Elizabeth Garner, State Demographer for State...
COVID-19 placed unprecedented challenges on nursing home staff, particularly nursing aides. Many chose to leave their jobs, some out of fear of exposure to COVID and some from burnout. Others chose easier work at similar paying jobs in the service sector. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nursing home employment plunged by more than 380,000 ...
Patients have been dying in ambulances and waiting rooms due to overcrowding, according to doctors. Letters outlining their concerns over avoidable deaths at North Wales hospitals have been published. One letter said health board leaders "failed to address patterns of behaviour that cripple efficiency". Hospital bosses said that "ongoing challenges...
DENVER (AP) — Colorado has reactivated crisis guidelines for staffing at healthcare systems across the state as COVID-19 hospitalizations and infections continue to rise, and state health officials said Tuesday that anyone 18 and older qualifies for a booster shot. “Crisis standards of care” allow hospitals to maximize the care...
Since the start of the pandemic, Michigan continues to see a surge in patients. But hospitals are unable to meet the rising demand due to a nursing shortage, an issue the 7 Action News team highlighted in July.
Multiple mid-Michigan hospitals are battling over-crowded facilities and staffing shortages. This month, facilities like MidMichigan Health in Midland have been diverting ambulances to other hospitals. Rising COVID-19 cases are only part of the problem. Patients who put off care during the pandemic are showing up and asking to be treated.
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The nursing shortage is causing problems outside of big hospitals and nursing homes. In-home health care facilities are dealing with a serious staffing shortage and many local facilities are turning away clients and struggle to take care of the ones they do have. Recently, some local agencies have been forced to even drop clients that they can not care for leaving seniors and the disabled without help.
Two privately-run group homes for the severely mentally ill in Rhode Island are closing at least temporarily and the residents are being moved to another facility in response to a severe staffing shortage, The Providence Journal reports that 21 residents from the Singleton House in Burrillville and the Chicoine House in Cumberland were being moved Wednesday to a temporary home in a closed state property in Smithfield.
SYRACUSE N.Y. — For months now, local hospitals have been facing a staffing crisis that is extending hospital wait times and causing stress among the healthcare employees who are working to keep people healthy. For Upstate University Hospital, the situation just got worse as the effects of the staffing shortage...
Helicopters have been forced to bring critically ill patients to hospitals in other states, like Rhode Island, Connecticut, or New Hampshire, due to the lack of available beds in the intensive care unit.
NEW YORK — This week, health care workers rallied at hospitals across the city to call attention to widespread staffing shortages, which they say are compromising patient care and putting staff in unsafe situations. It also comes as concerns continue over the spread of the coronavirus. To address the shortage of workers, Gov. Andrew Hochul on Thursday announced a new SUNY and CUNY scholarship for students to get a nursing degree.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) –Across the state of Nebraska, COVID cases are on the rise once again. It’s putting a strain on rural and major hospitals since they are all interconnected. Rural hospitals turn to places like Bryan Health, CHI Health or UNMC when they have a critical care patient that...
SYRACUSE N.Y. — On Friday, State Legislators were in Syracuse supporting the New York Healthcare Act, a bill that could improve healthcare access down the road but won't solve the current staffing shortage. Assemblyman Al Stirpe was on the phone with leaders at Upstate Hospital this week. He says his...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side has reported the pandemic battered the health care industry, and it has exposed major staffing shortages, especially for nurses with an estimated 9,300 current job openings in New York state. So SUNY and Gov. Kathy Hochul are launching a program called Nurses for...
