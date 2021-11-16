Odell Beckham Jr. visor change was not required by officials

The Rams have agreed to a deal with Odell Beckham Jr. (Los Angeles Rams on Twitter) This didn't look like the best landing spot for Beckham given the presence of Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Van Jefferson, and Tyler Higbee. But with Woods now out for the season with a torn ACL, Beckham's stock immediately rises. He'll need some time to get up to speed on the offense, but if he can show he's healthy, he should at least slide into Jefferson's role, if not Woods', which should make him a WR3 or potentially more. We haven't seen Beckham productive and/or healthy in a few seasons at this point, but it turns out that his move to Los Angeles may revive his fantasy value.
