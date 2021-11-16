Odell Beckham Jr. visor change was not required by officials

Odell Beckham Jr. got his wish. He’s a free agent and gets to select his next team based on his own criteria. The wideout went unclaimed and officially passed through waivers Tuesday, effectively freeing $3 million in salary-cap space for the Cleveland Browns and clearing Beckham to move forward as a free agent. He will walk away from the Browns with $4.25 million, along with whatever salary Beckham lands with his new team, which is likely to sign him for the remainder of the 2021 slate, allowing the wide receiver to enter free agency again after the season.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO