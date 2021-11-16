UPDATE: Police ID armed man sought after fire strikes Beech Mountain home

Just before 8:00 pm on Wednesday, November 10th, Galesburg Police were dispatched to the 900 block of West Dayton for reports of an unwanted subject. At the apartment, officers met with the residents who told police the female resident’s brother had been staying with them, but his ongoing drug use is an issue and the couple just wanted him to leave. Officers met with an uncooperative 29-year old Max Matiala of Galesburg who refused to come out of a back bedroom telling officers they would have to shoot him, according to police reports. It was discovered that Matiala had a valid $100,000 Knox County Warrant for perjury and a valid Knox County Warrant for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle. As offices attempted to detain Matiala, he told police his “body was full of lightning.” Matiala continually resisted – pulling away from officers. Police were forced to just a taser and Matiala struck an officer in the face in the process. He was eventually taken into custody and charged with the warrants, Resisting a Peace Officer, and Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO