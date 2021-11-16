ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

UPDATE: Police ID armed man sought after fire strikes Beech Mountain home

By Amanda Christman Staff Writer
The Citizens Voice
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTroopers are looking for a man who they say stole a Jeep at gunpoint from a woman's workplace in Humboldt Industrial Park on Tuesday morning. About an hour later and some 10 miles away, smoke rose from that same woman's Butler Twp. home. David Carls, 58, of North Railroad...

www.citizensvoice.com

