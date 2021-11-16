10 things you may have trouble finding in the 2021 holiday season – CBS Denver

It's the most wonderful time of the year … already? In the Denver metro, holiday lights, wreaths and inflatable reindeer debuted uncharacteristically early. Ahhhh!It prompts the question … isn't it too soon for holiday lights and singing loud for all to hear?Clausometer: A year ago, the pandemic led people to check every bulb with the idea that sometimes seeing is believing.This year, love actually is all around again.Be smart: In Denver, this means the lights glow so bright for months. After all, local tradition says we have to keep them lit through the Stock Show in January.Our thought bubble: Maybe my heart is two sizes too small, but it seems a little early. Shouldn't we at least wait to carve the turkey?Tell us what you think, or send us photos of your early displays. Hit reply.Trivia: 9 holiday movies are referenced in this item. Can you find them? Answers below. The answers: In order of reference, "The Most Wonderful Time of the Year," "Miracle on 34th Street," "Home Alone," "Elf," "Christmas Vacation," "The Polar Express," "Love Actually," "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."
