Denver, CO

10 things you may have trouble finding in the 2021 holiday season – CBS Denver

 6 days ago

This 2021 holiday season, there’s no shortage of warnings about, well, shortages. With several links in the supply chain compromised, consumers are advised by CEOs on down to shop...

Season’s Greetings: All the Holiday Events in Denver

The holiday season is here, brightening the town with twinkling lights, seasonal theater and entertainment, winter adventure films, Nutcrackers galore, Hanukkah parties, ice skating, parades and everything else that makes those holidays holidays. We’ve rounded up the seasonal entertainment options in metro Denver and listed them in chronological order below....
DENVER, CO
KOAT 7

Turkey shortage may affect prices this holiday season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Eating turkey is a tradition for many during the holiday season. But this year you may be paying more to have one at your table. Brett Rizzi owns No Bull Prime Meats in Albuquerque, and he said there is a turkey shortage this year. “So it started...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WRAL

Discount shoppers may have trouble finding brands they love

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Discount shoppers may have trouble finding brands they love. Shoppers who love discount stores like TJ Maxx and Ross may have difficulty finding the brands...
SHOPPING
rockydailynews.com

Celebrate The Holidays With Non-Stop Christmas Music On KOSI 101.1 – CBS Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready to rock around the Christmas tree, KOSI 101.1 is bringing back non-stop Christmas music starting Nov. 11. This is the radio station’s 20th year of celebrating with listeners. “We’ve had listeners asking us to change to Christmas music since Labor Day,” said Jim Lawson, Program...
DENVER, CO
thechicagogenius.com

Horrifying: The Train Is Standing for Signal Clearance

WICKER PARK — While approaching the Damen stop, passengers aboard a Loop-bound Blue Line train Sunday reported that the train suddenly stopped and lifted up in the air while waiting for signal clearance. Onlookers would later confirm that it had stood up on two humanesque legs. “I didn’t think the...
CHICAGO, IL
Pleated-Jeans.com

Twitter Account Shares Pics Of Hard Working Cats With Jobs (25 Pics)

Cats have a reputation for being grumpy or lazy. It’s time we change the narrative and talk about the hardworking cats of the world. The cat workers who are showing up to their jobs. This Twitter account shares pics of cats at work and it’s just the type of wholesome...
ANIMALS
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Axios Denver

When is too early for holiday lights? The season came early in Denver.

It's the most wonderful time of the year … already? In the Denver metro, holiday lights, wreaths and inflatable reindeer debuted uncharacteristically early. Ahhhh!It prompts the question … isn't it too soon for holiday lights and singing loud for all to hear?Clausometer: A year ago, the pandemic led people to check every bulb with the idea that sometimes seeing is believing.This year, love actually is all around again.Be smart: In Denver, this means the lights glow so bright for months. After all, local tradition says we have to keep them lit through the Stock Show in January.Our thought bubble: Maybe my heart is two sizes too small, but it seems a little early. Shouldn't we at least wait to carve the turkey?Tell us what you think, or send us photos of your early displays. Hit reply.Trivia: 9 holiday movies are referenced in this item. Can you find them? Answers below. The answers: In order of reference, "The Most Wonderful Time of the Year," "Miracle on 34th Street," "Home Alone," "Elf," "Christmas Vacation," "The Polar Express," "Love Actually," "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."
DENVER, CO
rockydailynews.com

Colorado COVID ICU Nurse Shares How Things Are So Much Harder – CBS Denver

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Kathleen Combs has been in some of the most uncomfortable places of our times. She has now spent 19 months working in UCHealth Hospital’s COVID ICU. “My world is still fully COVID,” said Combs. She has worked in ICUs for 18 years and been a nurse for more than 20. When the hospital asked for volunteers in March of 2020, when the understanding of COVID-19 was a fraction of what’s now known, with knowledge of pulmonary issues, she figured she was right for it.
COLORADO STATE
whatsupmag.com

News You May Have Missed 11/8

We are getting a head start on planning December events since Christmas is a big holiday we love to celebrate here at The Pup Camp! 🎊 We are holding a "Secret Paws" for our pups here at The Pup Camp (both locations). If you enter you and your pup in this, you will be given another pup here at the Pup Camp to shop for. The spending limit would be no more than $20. Which ever location you attend, your secret paw pup will be at that same location 🙂. Please email brandi@thepupcamp.com if you would like to enter your pup in our Secret Paws event. Email your pup's name, your name, and the location you attend! You can also send us a private message on Facebook saying you will attend or comment under the Facebook post created discussing this. Don't miss this! It will be so much fun 🙂 When it comes time to exchange we are thinking that you will probably give the gift to us and we will give it to the other pup when they come in for daycare or they can come pick it up. As it gets closer, we will message everyone who their secret pup is.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Chicago

300 Families Receive Turkeys And Christmas Trees For The Holidays

CHICAGO (CBS) — Now 300 families will have a turkey on the table this Thanksgiving thanks to a winning collaboration. The Dovetail Project teamed up with teh Chicago Bears to give turkeys and Christmas trees to young parents who might not have been able to afford them this holiday season. The Dovetail Project gives young Black and Latino men the skills and support they need to be great fathers and role models for their children.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Doctors Still Call For Some COVID-19 Precautions This Holiday Season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The holidays are here and so is the pandemic. Doctors said we are safer this year but should still have precautions. Allegheny Health Network emergency physician Dr. Arvind Venkat said it should be a better holiday season this year. “We have the ability to protect ourselves against COVID. We know a lot more about the virus,” he said over Zoom. According to the emergency physician, the best way to stay safe is by getting the vaccine. “The vaccine has now been given to billions of people across the world. It’s extraordinarily safe. It’s extraordinarily effective,” Dr. Venkat said. He said that doesn’t...
PUBLIC HEALTH
rockydailynews.com

‘We’re Very Close Knit’ – CBS Denver

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – On the first day of Thanksgiving week, a group of volunteers at Tarver Elementary in Thornton had a lot of thanking to do. They were out Sunday afternoon collecting gift cards for three families who are suddenly homeless. “We want to spread the love and let...
THORNTON, CO

