10 things you may have trouble finding in the 2021 holiday season – CBS Denver

We are getting a head start on planning December events since Christmas is a big holiday we love to celebrate here at The Pup Camp! 🎊 We are holding a "Secret Paws" for our pups here at The Pup Camp (both locations). If you enter you and your pup in this, you will be given another pup here at the Pup Camp to shop for. The spending limit would be no more than $20. Which ever location you attend, your secret paw pup will be at that same location 🙂. Please email brandi@thepupcamp.com if you would like to enter your pup in our Secret Paws event. Email your pup's name, your name, and the location you attend! You can also send us a private message on Facebook saying you will attend or comment under the Facebook post created discussing this. Don't miss this! It will be so much fun 🙂 When it comes time to exchange we are thinking that you will probably give the gift to us and we will give it to the other pup when they come in for daycare or they can come pick it up. As it gets closer, we will message everyone who their secret pup is.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 14 DAYS AGO