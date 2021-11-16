ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

No Benefit of Antiplatelets in Noncritical COVID: ACTIV-4a

By Sue Hughes
Medscape News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Giving the P2Y12 inhibitor antiplatelet drugs ticagrelor or clopidogrel to noncritically ill, hospitalized patients with COVID-19 did not result in a greater number of days alive and free of cardiovascular or respiratory organ support in the ACTIV-4a...

www.medscape.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medical News Today

Dexamethasone treatment for COVID-19: Benefits outweigh risks

Individuals with severe COVID-19 often undergo treatment with a steroid drug called dexamethasone. Researchers studied whether these people experience severe complications from the side effects of steroid treatment. Those who received treatment with dexamethasone had a 56% reduced risk of death or ICU admission from COVID-19. Metabolic experts conclude receiving...
PUBLIC HEALTH
PLANetizen

COVID: Colorado Activates Partial Crisis Standards of Care

"The pandemic isn’t over," wrote The Washington Post's health policy reporter, Yasmeen Abutaleb, and science and politics reporter, Joel Achenbach, in a provocatively titled article on Oct. 31 that suggested that time was fast-approaching. But new cases nationally have dropped below 75,000 a day, less than half the number in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
sdpb.org

236 hospitalized with COVID, over 6,000 active cases

Note: The data presented is from the previous day. Tuesday's updates include data from over the weekend. State’s death toll: 2,270 (+3 from the previous report) Note: 'Death toll' indicates the number of deaths among people with COVID, but COVID may not have been the sole cause of death. Deaths...
PUBLIC HEALTH
biospace.com

Weighing the Risks and Benefits of the COVID-19 Vaccine for Kids

The medical establishment says the COVID-19 vaccine is safe for children as young as 5 years, but despite approval from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and recommendation from the Center for Disease Control & Prevention, many parents are unsure about the need for this vaccination. They’ve read about cases...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Medscape News

Adding Infliximab to Immunoglobulin in COVID-Related MIS-C Appears Beneficial

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - For multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), initial therapy with intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) plus infliximab is associated with better outcomes than IVIG alone, according to new study. Children treated with IVIG plus infliximab were less apt to need additional therapy, had better cardiac outcomes, a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

Major Risk Factors for VTE After COVID Discharge Identified

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - A new study helps pinpoint which patients with COVID-19 may benefit from extended thromboprophylaxis after they leave the hospital. Among 2,832 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Detroit's Henry Ford Health System, venous thromboembolic events after discharge occurred more often in those with a history of venous thromboembolism, peak dimerized plasmin fragment D (D-dimer) level above 3 ug/mL, and predischarge C-reactive protein level above 10 mg/dL.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

COVID Mortality Risk Factors: An Unexpected Finding

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Schizophrenia and severe mood and anxiety disorders are associated with a significantly lower risk of COVID-19 but are tied to a two- to fourfold increased risk of death from the virus, new research shows. The study...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

'Misleading' Results in Colchicine COVID-19 Trials Meta-Analysis

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. A new meta-analysis appears to show that colchicine has no benefit as a treatment for COVID-19, but its inclusion of trials studying differing patient populations and testing different outcomes led to "misleading" results, says a researcher involved in one of the trials.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Drugs#Amgen#Medscape#Md#Noncritically
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

OPT-PEACE Calls Out GI Injuries With Post-PCI Antiplatelets

A novel noninvasive endoscopy trial lends further support for the safety of single antiplatelet therapy after a 6-month course of dual antiplatelet therapy (DAPT) in patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). Results from the OPT-PEACE trial show that patients at low bleeding risk on aspirin or clopidogrel monotherapy for an...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Medscape News

Hepatitis C Virus Care Cascade in Persons Experiencing Homelessness in the United States in the Era of Direct-acting Antiviral Agents

Aubrey Del Rosario MD, MS; Jonathan D. Eldredge PhD; Sara Doorley MD; Shiraz I. Mishra MBBS, PhD; Denece Kesler MD, MPH; Kimberly Page PhD, MPH, MS. The hepatitis C virus (HCV) care cascade has been well characterized in the general United States population and other subpopulations since curative medications have been available. However, information is limited on care cascade outcomes in persons experiencing homelessness. The main objective of this study was to map the available evidence on HCV care cascade outcomes in people experiencing homelessness in the U.S. in the era of direct-acting antiviral agents (DAAs). Primary and secondary outcomes included linkage to care (evaluation by a provider that can treat HCV) and sustained virologic response (SVR) or cure. Exploratory outcomes included other cascade data, like treatment initiation, which precedes SVR. PubMed was the primary database accessed for this scoping review. We characterized the HCV care cascade in people experiencing homelessness using sources of evidence published in 2014 onwards that reported the proportions of persons who were linked to care, achieved SVR, and completed other cascade steps. We synthesized our results into a scoping review. The proportion of persons linked to care among chronically infected cohorts with unstable housing ranged from 29.3% to 88.7%. Among those chronically infected, 5%–58.8% were started on DAAs and 5%–50% achieved SVR. In conclusion, these results show that persons experiencing homelessness achieve high rates of linkage to care in non-specialist community-based settings compared to the general U.S. population pre-DAAs. However, DAA initiation was found to be a rate-limiting step along the care cascade, resulting in commensurate low rates of cure.
HOMELESS
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Medscape News

Facing New COVID Wave, Dutch Delay Care for Cancer, Heart Patients

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch healthcare officials said on Friday they have begun delaying operations for some cancer and heart patients to free up space in intensive care units during a record wave of COVID-19 infections. "These are cancer patients that should actually be operated on within six weeks of diagnosis,...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy